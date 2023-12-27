Highlights The Detroit Pistons, with their record-setting losing streak, are in need of a star-caliber forward who can help improve scoring.

Pascal Siakam, Tobias Harris, and Miles Bridges are potential trade targets for the Pistons, as they have shown their scoring abilities.

The Pistons have the assets to make a trade, but they will need to part ways with young players and draft picks to acquire a highly coveted player.

The Detroit Pistons are in the most unenviable position in the NBA right now.

Following their loss to the Brooklyn Nets on Dec. 26, the Pistons have set the league record for most consecutive losses with 27. With the endless struggles the team has encountered, along with poor roster construction, Detroit is looking to claw its way out of the massive hole it's dug with a big trade.

According to Shams Charania, the Pistons are in the market for a star-caliber forward who can help alleviate some of the team's scoring woes.

"The Pistons do want a four-man. In free agency, they're gonna be active, they have $50-60 million in cap space next summer. I'm told some names to keep an eye on: Pascal Siakam, OG Anunoby, Tobias Harris, as well as Miles Bridges."

Although nothing concrete has manifested just yet, these names could help the Pistons flesh out their roster. Pascal Siakam, Tobias Harris, and Miles Bridges have all proven they can score when needed, and the Pistons will need to shell out draft picks and young talent if the players' respective teams even begin to think about shipping them out.

Pistons need more than just a star

Team points per game: 109.0

Picking apart every area in which the Pistons have struggled would take days.

At the tip of the iceberg, it's easy to point out that they can't score, nor can they defend. They also lack more presence from veterans to help settle their youth when things start to go awry. Trading for any one of the aforementioned forwards would alleviate at least one of the two most glaring problems.

Trading for Siakam would allow a tried-and-true star to relieve some of the pressure off of Cade Cunningham. He can find his own shot, stretch the floor, and provide solid frontcourt defense to help Jalen Duren on that end too.

Detroit Pistons – Trade Targets Statistics Players Points Rebounds Assists Field Goal % Pascal Siakam 21.3 6.7 5.0 50.4 OG Anunoby 14.8 3.9 2.7 47.5 Tobias Harris 17.0 6.1 2.9 51.5 Miles Bridges 19.8 7.2 2.6 45.4

He would be, by far, the best candidate to help the Pistons try to walk away from their losing ways, but it takes more than one player to turn a team around.

The other candidates on the list Charania mentioned have all been second or third options on their teams.

Anunoby is a capable three-and-D wing and had previously expressed interest in finding a larger role on the Toronto Raptors. Harris is the third-best scorer on the Philadelphia 76ers and isn't a game-changer. Bridges has the highest upside of the three, but his legal issues could make things difficult for the Pistons.

Detroit has assets to move

They have a mix of young players and draft capital

Should the Pistons actually decide to pursue a trade, they'll need to trade one or several of their young pieces, along with some draft capital.

Depending on the player they truly want, the prices will differ. Siakam would likely cost a combination of salary filler like Joe Harris, along with some younger players they feel they don't have room for. James Wiseman and one of their guards, including Jaden Ivey, Ausar Thompson, or Marcus Sasser, could pique Toronto's interest, but they'd also need draft picks on top.

The other three players mentioned may command a lesser price, but the Pistons will have to part ways with a mix of young pieces and draft capital if they want a highly coveted player.

While their roster has proven to be far from competitive, they will have a tough time finding a suitor since they can't trade any of their first-round picks until 2029, thanks to the NBA's Stepien Rule that forbids teams from trading away picks in consecutive years.

The Pistons owe their next first-round pick to the New York Knicks, but given its heavy protection, it'll only convert to them if they somehow were to reach the playoffs. Since that is almost certainly not happening, the pick would be transferred to next season, in which the protection becomes even lighter.

Given that the Pistons protected their pick through 2027, they technically can't trade any draft picks until 2029.

The one workaround to the rule is that they can trade their pick after they've made their selection. The problem with that is Siakam, Anunoby, Harris, and Bridges are all on expiring deals, making it impossible for the Pistons to trade any picks post-draft.