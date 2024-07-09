This article covers a developing story. Continue to check back with us as we will be adding more information as it becomes available.

After a horrible season in 2023-24 that saw them set a record for the most consecutive losses in NBA history, the Detroit Pistons are ready for a long-awaited resurgence. They brought in new head coach JB Bickerstaff, added shooting in Tobias Harris and Malik Beasley , and re-signed Simone Fontecchio , who broke out last season.

All of those moves were to give Cade Cunningham some added confidence and there are hopes the Pistons can become a winning team with their young core. According to ESPN's Adrian Wojnarowski, the Pistons extended Cunningham to the tune of five years, with $224 guaranteed and incentives up to $269 million.

While the deal does not thrust Detroit into contention next season, it demonstrates a degree of continuity that has not been seen in the Motor City. Expect the Pistons to slowly add talent around Cunningham over the coming seasons.