Highlights
- Detroit Pistons aim for resurgence with new coach JB Bickerstaff and signings like Tobias Harris and Malik Beasley.
- Cade Cunningham's five-year, $224M contract extension shows commitment to young core's development.
- Slowly adding talent around Cunningham is expected to improve the Pistons' performance in coming seasons.
After a horrible season in 2023-24 that saw them set a record for the most consecutive losses in NBA history, the Detroit Pistons are ready for a long-awaited resurgence. They brought in new head coach JB Bickerstaff, added shooting in Tobias Harris and Malik Beasley , and re-signed Simone Fontecchio , who broke out last season.
All of those moves were to give Cade Cunningham some added confidence and there are hopes the Pistons can become a winning team with their young core. According to ESPN's Adrian Wojnarowski, the Pistons extended Cunningham to the tune of five years, with $224 guaranteed and incentives up to $269 million.
While the deal does not thrust Detroit into contention next season, it demonstrates a degree of continuity that has not been seen in the Motor City. Expect the Pistons to slowly add talent around Cunningham over the coming seasons.
Pistons Have Not Given Bickerstaff a Chance Heading Into His First Season
Detroit's head coaching hire hasn't been dealt a fair hand prior to 2024-25.