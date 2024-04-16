Highlights The Detroit Pistons are now a potential trade contender for Trae Young

The possibility of Young staying with the Hawks persists due to trade scenario complications

Atlanta Hawks All-Star Trae Young has been a popular trade candidate this NBA season. Although he has been linked to teams like the Los Angeles Lakers and San Antonio Spurs, there is now another team worth keeping an eye on. According to Eric Pincus of Bleacher Report, the Detroit Pistons are a "wild card" for Young's services.

"The wild card might be the Detroit Pistons, who 'Need to do something,' per multiple competing executives. Young is not the kind of point guard Detroit head coach Monty Williams tends to prefer, but conflict can sometimes lead to strange results." -Eric Pincus

The Pistons ended the 2023-24 NBA season with a 14-68 record, the worst in the league. Despite this, there is clear talent on Detroit's roster. Third-year guard Cade Cunningham enjoyed a career year, and Ausar Thompson and Jalen Duren look promising in their young careers. Adding a solidified star like Young is a drastic change Detroit may want to do if they want to be a playoff team in the near future.

Trae Young's Potential Fit With Detroit

Young's elite offensive game would provide a huge boost to the Pistons

This season, Young played and started 54 games for the Hawks. In those games, the Oklahoma alum averaged 25.7 points and 10.8 assists per game. Compared to the Pistons' roster, Young would have led the team in both categories this season. Young's elite perimeter shooting and playmaking would greatly benefit the Pistons, who averaged the fourth-fewest team points per game this season.

Trae Young and Cade Cunningham 2023-24 Stats Breakdown Category Young Cunningham PPG 25.7 22.7 RPG 2.8 4.3 APG 10.8 7.5 FG% 43% 44.9% 3FG% 37.3% 35.5%

Furthermore, pairing Young next to Cunningham would allow the 22-year-old to take on a secondary role with the team. While Cunningham has proven he can become a great NBA player, we still have yet to see if he can be the best player on a playoff team. A Young-Cunningham backcourt would move the Pistons to another level in the league.

Young May End Up Going Nowhere

Despite appearing in many trade rumors, Young has expressed his desire to remain in Atlanta

The general consensus around the NBA is that the Hawks must trade either Young or Dejounte Murray this offseason and fully commit to the other as their building block. Last week, reporter Marc Stein said trading one of the two is still "the most likely scenario."

However, despite this, Young has talked about wanting to stay with the Hawks and win a championship. Furthermore, the Spurs, one of the most popular candidates to trade for Young are reportedly unlikely to meet the asking price for Young. Currently, the Lakers are the only other team heavily linked to the Hawks star, but until their season is over, it is unlikely there will be fuel added to the fire anytime soon.

Young is under contract through the 2026-27 season with an early termination option for the last season. For the next few months, it will be interesting to see if the former 2018 draft pick has played his final game for the Hawks.

All stats courtesy of StatMuse and Basketball Reference.