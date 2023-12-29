Highlights The Detroit Pistons are one loss away from breaking the NBA record for most consecutive losses.

NBA insider Mark Medina doesn't think the Pistons will make roster moves due to their young team.

The Pistons are targeting star-caliber forwards like Tobias Harris and Pascal Siakam in potential trades, but may decide to wait until the summer to rebuild their roster.

The Detroit Pistons are one more loss away from breaking the tie with the Philadelphia 76ers (2015) for most consecutive losses in NBA history.

While they are edging closer to making history for the wrong reasons, NBA insider Mark Medina still isn’t convinced that they will make any roster moves ahead of the trade deadline, arguing that because they are a young team, it could be more ‘counterproductive’ for them to tear everything down.

Pistons trade rumors

Linked to Tobias Harris, Pascal Siakam, OG Anunoby, Miles Bridges

With the Pistons' season all but over, rumors have begun to circulate over whether they will choose to make some personnel changes on their roster as they seek to recuperate something from this 2023-24 campaign.

According to The Athletic's Shams Charania, the Pistons have prioritized targeting a star-caliber forward, citing Tobias Harris, Pascal Siakam, OG Anunoby and Miles Bridges as potential targets, while also noting that everyone bar Cade Cunningham and Jalen Duren on the Pistons roster 'have to be up for grabs'.

Charania's report goes on to state that Bojan Bogdanovic and Monte Morris, who has yet to make his season debut having been dealing with a right quad injury, are players who have trade value and could generate interest from around the league.

While the Pistons want nothing more than to snap their losing streak, it is unclear whether they will decide to be active ahead of the trade deadline, or instead, choose to wait until the 2024 summer off-season to rebuild their roster.

As it stands, Detroit is estimated to have around $50 million available in cap space next summer, with ESPN's Bobby Marks reporting that they could create up to $60 million in space.

Whether they will be able to attract a top free-agent, though, will be the main problem they encounter, with Detroit not exactly the top destination available.

‘More likely’ Detroit will keep ‘young’ team together

Medina argues that while usually if a team hasn’t got any chance of reaching the post-season, they may choose to go on a ‘fire sale’ around the trade deadline, but in this case, the Pistons should not go about their business in the same way.

Comparing Detroit to the Chicago Bulls, who have had problems of their own this campaign, and may be about to blow up their own roster, the journalist notes that the key difference is that the Bulls are a veteran team which isn’t working, while Detroit are young, and instead, they should just take their inevitable lottery draft pick and go from there.

“Usually when you're a team that doesn't have a chance to make the playoffs, sometimes you go on a fire sale, but because this team is young, it's possibly more likely that are just going to keep it like this. They will get another draft pick. Sometimes you have teams, like the Chicago Bulls, where if they are clearly not moving in the right direction and have a veteran team, it's about tearing it down. But when you already have a young team, the idea of kind of starting things over seems kind of counterproductive.”

Record-breaking losing streak

Longest losing streak in NBA history - tied with the Philadelphia 76ers (2014-15, 2015-16)

Although the Pistons are now tied with the Philadelphia 76ers for the most consecutive losses in NBA history, they are the first to do so within the same season, with the Sixers dropping their last 10 games of the 2014-15 campaign, and the first 18 of the 2015-16 season.

NBA's Longest Losing Streaks Rank Team Year(s) Losing Streak T-1st Detroit Pistons 2023 28 games* T-1st Philadelphia 76ers 2014-15/2015-16 28 games T-3rd Cleveland Cavaliers 2010-11 26 games T-3rd Philadelphia 76ers 2014 26 games 5th Cleveland Cavaliers 1982 24 games

But what is the main cause of their problems? Put simply, they can't shoot.

While franchise point-guard Cade Cunningham has posted multiple 40-plus point games in the past five games alone, showing flashes of his potential as a former No.1 overall NBA Draft pick, he still hasn't been able to do enough to be able to lead the Pistons over the hump, with little scoring coming from elsewhere among the roster.

Averaging 23.3 points on the season, the second-leading scorer is 34-year-old Bogdonavic, who is posting 19.7 points per game on 45.6 percent field goal shooting. Aside from that, no other member of the Pistons has been able to average over 13 points per game.

Despite having a top-five draft pick in the 2023 Draft in which they chose to select Ausar Thompson, he has yet to fire for the Pistons in his rookie season in terms of his scoring, though he is proving handy off the glass, grabbing 7.3 assists per game, the second-most on the team behind starting center, Duren, and 1.1 blocks per game.

As a team, the Pistons score, on average, 109.7 points per night, the third-worst mark in the league, but concede 121.0 points per game, tied for fifth-worst with the Charlotte Hornets.

While they convert 46.5 percent of their 88.6 field goal attempts, ranked 23rd in the league, Detroit have struggled to shoot from behind the arc, sinking only 33.4 percent of their attempts from deep, tied for the worst mark in the NBA with the Memphis Grizzlies.

The Pistons also attempt the second-fewest number of long-range shots per game, with 29.9, with only the Orlando Magic attempting fewer (29.7).

It is evident that Detroit needs shooting help, and a player like Harris, who, this season, is averaging 17.1 points on 51.1 percent shooting, or Siakam, whose 21.3 points on 50.7 percent shooting leads the Toronto Raptors, could provide some much-needed scoring alongside Cunningham.

However, both players are unrestricted free-agents come next summer, and so, it may be worth waiting instead of giving up roster depth to acquire them in a season that is irreparable.

Next up for the PIstons is the Raptors on the road, where they will be hoping to snap their losing streak, otherwise they will stand alone in possessing the worst losing streak in a single season among all four major leagues (NBA, NFL, MLB, NHL) in North American sports history.

All statistics courtesy of Statmuse, ESPN, NBA.com and Basketball Reference.