Highlights The Detroit Pistons are experiencing a severe decline from their glory days, with a young roster lacking direction and team identity.

Despite the impressive performances of rookie Cade Cunningham, the team as a whole has failed to improve and is struggling to compete in the Eastern Conference.

The Pistons' poor record and lack of success are likely to continue, especially considering the challenging schedule ahead and the stacked competition in their conference.

After nothing short of a calamitous outing last year, things didn’t look as though they could get any worse for this young Detroit Pistons team. Alas, the Motor City crew appear not to have improved too much either, where they currently find themselves in the midst of a 14-game losing streak, with NBA journalist Mark Medina not convinced that there is an end in sight to their poor form and struggles any time soon.

World's apart from previous success

Gone are the days of the Bad Boy Pistons era, the culture in Detroit during the late 1980’s-early 1990s, featuring the likes of Dennis Rodman, Isiah Thomas and Bill Laimbeer, which saw them pick up back-to-back NBA title wins in 1989 and 1990, respectively. Fast-forward to the current day, though, and the team looks almost completely unrecognizable, with a roster that now features a lot of young, talented players selected via a plethora of NBA Draft lottery picks. However, from early season performances, Detroit looks as though they lack any form of clear direction or team identity to play well enough together that they start putting victories in the win column.

In each of the last four seasons alone, the Pistons have wound up with a draft lottery pick, one of which was number one overall in 2021, showing a clear indication that the team are nowhere near in a position to be competitive in the league, let alone the Eastern Conference. With the aforementioned number one overall pick, they elected to select Cade Cunningham, who has so far been the only real standout performer on the roster this season, but more on that later.

After employing the experienced Monty Williams, who was a year removed from his 2022 NBA Coach of the Year award won with the Phoenix Suns, to take over from Dwane Casey after he stepped down from his head coaching duty, there was optimism that he was the missing piece the Pistons needed to turn their fortunes around and lead them on an upward charge. However, no matter which way you look at it, the currently-constructed roster is just not very good. Thus, they sit plum last at the bottom of the league standings with a 2-15 losing record.

Consequently, this has since prompted Cunningham to candidly voice his opinions, and to a greater extent, frustrations, over how this season is so far panning out. "We've got to be realistic about the situation," Cunningham said after the Pistons’ blowout 142-113 loss to the Toronto Raptors last Sunday. "It's hard to just be like, 'Oh we're good, we're good,' because we're bad. We've got to address that."

Cade Cunningham’s simple response - “We’re bad”

When posed the question of what he thought the key factors contributing to the Pistons’ early struggles were, Medina alluded to franchise star, Cade Cunningham’s, simple response in a recent media interview… they are just ‘bad’. He elaborates on this by mentioning how ‘puzzled’ he is at the fact that even with a proven head coach of Monty Williams' caliber, the team have failed to show any signs of improvement so far this NBA campaign.

“I’ll defer to Cade Cunningham. He said, simply put it this way, we’re bad. They do not play well as a team, even though they have a lot of young talent. They haven't put it together, and it's been puzzling because Monty Williams is a really good coach. They have six players taken in the top seven of the draft since 2018. Cade Cunningham, surprisingly, has struggled. It's just been really bad across the board, and I do suspect that it's not going to get to this level of 12 game losing streaks consistently throughout the season, but they are going to be dealing with this for quite a while.”

Medina – ‘Really hard to make a lot of headway’ in ‘stacked’ Eastern Conference

Still in disbelief at just how poor Detroit have been this season, having gone on a 10-plus game losing streak, Medina believes they are in a severely deep hole that will be almost impossible to come out of, especially when taking into consideration the elite level of competition against them in the Eastern Conference, alone.

“The Eastern Conference is really stacked and when you lose a lot of games like this right off the jump, it's really hard to make a lot of headway. Frankly, this is a surprise. I wasn’t predicting that they would be a play-in tournament team, but I thought that Monty Williams would at least be able to lay down some good roots because of his head coaching pedigree. But, I've been unpleasantly surprised, to say the least.”

Cade Cunningham, the bad and the ugly

Last season, the Pistons had to play the majority of their games without arguably their best player, and franchise star, Cunningham, who was limited to only 12 regular season games as a result of sustaining a stress fracture in his left leg. With a ‘100 percent’ healthy guard going into his third year, Detroit had more optimistic expectations prior to the start of the 2023-24 regular season, and with a new, but experienced head coach now at the helm, they perhaps felt as though this was the beginning of a new era in the Motor City.

Detroit Pistons Statistics Comparison 2022-23 2023-24 Offensive rating 109.9 108.8 Defensive rating 117.8 116.7 Net rating -7.9 -7.9 Overall league rank 28th 27th

Despite the 22-year-old’s return to the court, where he has got off to a prolific start, averaging career-high numbers in scoring and assists, posting 22.2 PPG on 40.6 percent field goal shooting, and 32.7 percent from and 7.1 APG, respectively, no other player on the roster is able to significantly contribute, with the second-leading scorer, Jaden Ivey, averaging only 12.7 points a game.

Consequently, the Pistons' production as a team, looks eerily similar to last year’s outing, even with the NBA’s 2022 All-Rookie First-Teamer playing a prominent role in the rotation. With an offensive rating of 108.8, fourth-worst in the league, and a defensive rating of 116.7, eighth-worst, based on their minus-7.9 net-rating, the exact figure which they finished last season with, Detroit are statistically 27th overall in the league.

One area in which Detroit hugely struggles is scoring baskets, where they are currently scoring on average 109.6 points per game, the fourth fewest in the league, ahead of only the Chicago Bulls (106.2), Memphis Grizzlies (105.6) and Portland Trail Blazers (104.8). However, they concede a lot more, with their opponents scoring, on average, 117.7 points per night, some two-to-three possessions more than them, and as a result, they sit 22nd overall in that metric.

It is clear that monumental strides need to be taken if the Detroit Pistons are to salvage anything from this season, but with eight of their next 10 games slated against teams with a plus-.500 record, including facing the Philadelphia 76ers twice in back-to-back games, things could turn ugly very quickly for this team, and there is not really too much they can do about it.

All statistics courtesy of NBA.com, Statmuse, ESPN and Basketball Reference.