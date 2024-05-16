Highlights The Detroit Pistons have consistently had poor lottery luck in the NBA Draft, limiting their ability to build a strong core around top picks.

The Detroit Pistons have not been to the postseason since the 2018-19 season. Finishing with a bottom-5 record in the NBA in each of the last five seasons, the Pistons have consistently been in talks of obtaining the top pick during the NBA Draft Lottery. Detroit had notably never moved up in the draft order before their most recent playoff appearance, but the franchise's luck over the past half-decade has hurt the Pistons more than any other time in their history.

Prior to 2020, Detroit had fallen one spot in the lottery in five of their 13 appearances since it was introduced in 1985. The remaining appearances had the Pistons holding on to the same draft slot they entered with - the franchise had not risen in the lottery even once from 1993 through 2021. The team's most notable draft pick in recent memory, Cade Cunningham, joined the Pistons after the franchise's first-ever lottery win for the 2021 NBA Draft. Cunningham, when healthy, has lived up to his draft standing, but Detroit has had a hard time establishing a core around him, no thanks to the team's otherwise horrible lottery luck.

The Pistons Went From Bad to Worse

Detroit shifted from a borderline playoff team to one of the NBA's worst rosters

After dominating the Eastern Conference for most of the 2000s, led by the franchise's notorious "Goin' to Work" lineup, the Pistons entered a dark period at the turn of the decade - and it hasn't gotten much better since. While an ownership change, management mistakes, and ill-advised free agent signings undoubtedly led the way to the team's demise, the draft lottery certainly didn't do any favors for a small market team stuck in mediocrity.

The Pistons fell a spot in three of their eight lottery appearances during the 2010s. While the franchise can't blame their poor lottery luck for repeatedly missing on their selections, it couldn't have helped a process that is hard enough before even factoring in the possibility of moving picks. Detroit refused to choose a direction during this era, frequently slotting in between the 7th and 9th worst record in the league, leaving them little chance to luck into a top-3 selection.

Detroit Pistons Draft Lottery Falls, 2010s Draft Year Player Selected Drop From Pre-Lottery Position 2011 Brandon Knight -1 2013 Kentavious Caldwell-Pope -1 2014 Noah Vonleh (to Charlotte) -1

The Pistons reached the postseason just twice during the 2010s, getting swept in the first round in both 2016 and 2019. Following Detroit's uncompetitive domination at the hands of the Milwaukee Bucks in 2019, Detroit finally decided to bottom out and rebuild. Even after the franchise brought in new management and acknowledged that Blake Griffin's time as a star in the league was over, Detroit's luck continued to get worse.

Detroit Has Missed Out on Generational Prospects

The Pistons were projected to land Victor Wembanyama before last season's lottery

The Pistons have endured the franchise's worst stretch of basketball over their last five seasons, and it's safe to say the team hasn't been rewarded for their struggles. With no more than 23 wins since 2019, Detroit positioned itself for better lottery luck than in the past. However, the NBA's odds change implemented in 2019 in an attempt to dissuade teams from tanking directly lined up with the Pistons' rebuild. As a result, Detroit never had more than a 14 percent chance at the first pick, rather than the 25 percent chance they would've had in prior seasons.

Detroit's two-slot drop from pick five to seven in 2020 would simply be a sign of things to come, while the Pistons draft lottery win in 2021 would prove to be a tease that only induced hope for future years. The team's one-slot rise from two to one to select Cunningham remains the only instance in which Detroit has risen in the draft order.

In the end, the draft lottery is boiled down to 14 ping-pong balls and a ton of luck, but Detroit's second-straight four-slot drop after finishing with the league's worst record has garnered understandable attention. No team in NBA history had fallen that far after finishing with the league's worst record, but now the Pistons have done it twice in back-to-back seasons.

Detroit Pistons Lottery Results, 2020s Category 2020 2021 2022 2023 2024 Pick 7 1 5 5 5 Lottery Result -2 +1 -2 -4 -4 Player Drafted Killian Hayes Cunningham Jaden Ivey Ausar Thompson N/A

In a draft that isn't highly touted, especially compared to last year's, this fall isn't nearly as devastating for the Pistons as it was in 2023. However, it does emphasize just how much the NBA's new lottery system has hurt this singular franchise more than any other. This draft doesn't have a frontrunning prospect close to the level of Victor Wembanyama, and the order of the top five is far from determined, meaning the Pistons could still get their desired prospect even after their historic lottery fall.

The Pistons, who are expected to hire a new President of Basketball Operations, will likely be relying on a new name to take charge of the franchise's roster decisions, and it starts with deciding the fate of another fifth-overall pick. With several young talents on the team already, it wouldn't come as a complete shock if Detroit decided to move the pick to kickstart their new retooling process.

Luckily for the Pistons, the team does possess a notable amount of cap space to utilize this offseason, whether through trades or free agency. Considering Detroit's historically poor hand they've consistently been dealt at the NBA Draft Lottery, it's become apparent that the Pistons will have to get creative in how the team is built back into relevancy.