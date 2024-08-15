Highlights Spencer Dinwiddie was traded for Cameron Bairstow, who never played in the NBA. Dinwiddie became a solid NBA player.

Bruce Brown and Luke Kennard were traded for Saddiq Bey and Rodney McGruder, the value eroded with subsequent trades.

Chauncey Billups was exchanged for Allen Iverson, leading to a downturn in the Pistons' fortunes due to a lack of chemistry and success.

The Detroit Pistons have made some poor trades over the years, exacerbating their continuing struggles. When a team makes a trade it either moves them closer to winning or further away. The following displays several trades that moved the Pistons in the wrong direction. In fact, many of these trades missed opportunities to cultivate talent that would have improved the team. If a team takes a big swing and it doesn't work, the fallout can last for years.

The Pistons are far removed from their championship runs of the late 1980s and early '90s, and again in the early 2000s. Since the glory days, poor roster moves and bad front offices have led to a downturn in the Motor City.

It's no wonder that all five of the worst trades in franchise history are somewhat recent.

5 Spencer Dinwiddie for Cameron Bairstow

Spencer Dinwiddie still plays in the NBA

On June 17, 2016, the Pistons traded Spencer Dinwiddie for Cameron Bairstow. On July 7, the Pistons waived Bairstow. Bairstow never played in the NBA again. The trade was seemingly intended to remove Dinwiddie from the team. Dinwiddie had some ill-will towards the organization, particularly head coach Stan Van Gundy.

In his two seasons in Detroit, Dinwiddie played in only 46 games. In his second season, the Pistons chose to play veteran Steve Blake instead of Dinwiddie. That season was Blake's last in the NBA. Dinwiddie, however, still plays in the NBA. He recently signed a new deal with the Dallas Mavericks .

Spencer Dinwiddie vs. Cameron Bairstow Players Games PPG RPG APG Spencer Dinwiddie 542 13.3 2.7 5.2 Cameron Bairstow 36 1.2 1.0 0.2

After the trade, Dinwiddie developed into a solid NBA player. Dinwiddie's size and court vision have allowed him to continually play major roles for various teams. The Pistons had a need for a point guard in their organization. At the time, they had Reggie Jackson starting. Jackson has since moved into a more natural role as a reserve point guard.

In the four seasons following the trade, Dinwiddie averaged 14.4 points and 5.4 assists per game (271 games, 27.9 minutes per game) compared to Jackson's 14.5 points and 4.7 assists per game (210 games, 26.9 minutes per game). The Pistons missed out on a solid starting point guard. They could have moved on from Jackson instead, allowing them the cap space to resign Kentavious Caldwell-Pope .

4 Bruce Brown and Luke Kennard Turned into Nothing

Through a series of trades, the Pistons came up with nothing for the pair

On November 19, 2020, the Pistons made a three-team trade with the Brooklyn Nets and L.A. Clippers . The trade had multiple players and picks swapped between the three teams. Some of the picks haven't been made yet (Detroit's 2025 and 2026 second-round picks). However, what the Pistons acquired from the trade is complete.

They were able to acquire Saddiq Bey and Rodney McGruder for Luke Kennard and Bruce Brown . This trade, by itself, could be considered a loss. Kennard is one of the league's best three-point shooters and Brown played a pivotal role on the 2023 NBA Champion Denver Nuggets . McGruder played a reserve role in Detroit, appearing in 99 games over three seasons. Bey remains a young player with potential and has yet to produce at a level justifying a swap for Kennard and Brown.

Trade Comparison Players Games PPG RPG APG 3PT% Luke Kennard 395 10.0 2.8 2.1 43.9 Bruce Brown 416 8.9 4.2 2.5 33.7 Saddiq Bey 292 14.1 5.2 1.8 35.2 James Wiseman 147 9.1 5.6 0.7 26.7

However, it gets worse for the Pistons. On February 9, 2023, the Pistons traded Bey for James Wiseman as part of a four-team deal. Bey may not have been an improvement over Kennard and Brown, but he has produced at a higher level than Wiseman. Bey joined the Atlanta Hawks , averaging 13.1 points and 6.0 rebounds per game in his 88 games with the team. Bey recently signed with the Washington Wizards .

Wiseman played in 87 games for the Pistons, averaging 8.6 points and 6.1 rebounds per game. He recently signed with the Indiana Pacers . At the end of all of this, the Pistons traded Kennard and Brown for nothing, lowering the return with each trade after.

3 Tobias Harris and a First-Round Pick for Blake Griffin

Blake Griffin had one great season in Detroit

On January 29, 2018, the Los Angeles Clippers traded Blake Griffin to Detroit for Tobias Harris and a first-round pick (Miles Bridges). At first, it appeared the Pistons had finally got the star owner Tom Gores wanted. In his first full season in Detroit, Griffin averaged 24.5 points, 7.5 rebounds, and 5.4 assists per game. He made the All-Star team and helped the Pistons to their best record since 2016 (41-41).

Unfortunately, the Milwaukee Bucks , led by Giannis Antetokounmpo , swept the Pistons in four games. Griffin struggled with injuries following the season, playing in only 38 more games with the team.

Trade Comparison in Seasons Since Trade Players Games PPG RPG APG 3PT% Blake Griffin 236 13.4 5.3 3.3 33.1 Tobias Harris 433 18.0 6.8 3.1 37.9 Miles Bridges 360 14.8 6.0 2.5 34.7

Harris went on to become a core member of the Philadelphia 76ers playoff runs over the past six seasons. Harris actually recently returned to Detroit, signing a 2-year $52 million contract. Harris isn't a superstar, but he's consistent and scores well.

The draft pick the Pistons dealt to add Griffin became Miles Bridges . Bridges has developed into a solid NBA player. He recently signed a new deal with the Charlotte Hornets . Bridges is an athletic wing that scores and rebounds.

The Pistons could have used both of these players in some lean years following the trade. In fact, the Pistons began another rebuild in 2020. Griffin recently retired. He played his last game in the 2022-23 season.

2 Khris Middleton for Brandon Jennings

At the time, Middleton was simply a throw in

On July 31, 2013, the Pistons traded Brandon Knight, Viacheslav Kravtsov, and Khris Middleton for Brandon Jennings. At the time, Jennings looked like the player with the highest ceiling involved in this deal. In Jenning's rookie season, he had a 55-point game. While not quite a star, Jennings was coming off a season in which he averaged 17.5 points and 6.5 assists per game.

Kravtsov and Middleton had hardly played in Detroit, and Knight hadn't become the player the Pistons hoped for when they selected him ahead of Kemba Walker in the 2011 NBA Draft. Knight had averaged just 13.1 points and 4.0 assists per game. The trade seemed to make sense. That is until Middleton developed into a star.

Trade Comparison in Seasons Since Trade Players Games PPG RPG APG 3PT% Brandon Jennings 264 10.8 2.5 5.6 33.3 Brandon Knight 310 14.4 3.0 3.9 34.4 Khris Middleton 712 17.3 4.9 4.1 38.9

Middleton averaged 15.8 points per game over the next five seasons, helping the Milwaukee Bucks make the playoffs three times. The Pistons also made the playoffs twice in that span. However, Jennings suffered an Achilles injury that limited his play with the Pistons. They actually traded him for Tobias Harris before they made the playoffs. Then, Middleton stepped up even more. In the next four seasons, he averaged 19.8 points, 5.9 rebounds, and 4.8 assists. In 2020-21, the three-time All-Star helped the Bucks win their first championship since 1971.

In the last five seasons, the Pistons have won 94 games, and the Bucks have lost 131. Trades like these can have long-term consequences.

1 Chauncey Billups for Allen Iverson

This trade changed the direction of a franchise

On November 3, 2008, The Pistons swapped Chauncey Billups to the Denver Nuggets for Allen Iverson. The franchises went in different directions. The Nuggets advanced to the Western Conference finals for the first time since 1984-85. The Pistons haven't won a playoff game since, posting a 0-12 record in their three playoff appearances since the trade.

Billups and Iverson are both Hall-of-Famers, so technically the trade should have made sense but it didn't. The Pistons lost their floor general, a player who had been with the team for six seasons that included a championship, two Finals appearances, and six Eastern Conference finals.

Trade Comparison in Seasons Since Trade Players Games Playoff Games PPG RPG APG Chauncey Billlups 285 29 16.1 2.7 5.2 Allen Iverson 85 0 16.2 3.0 4.7

The deal was made to try to shake things up and ultimately free up cap space when Iverson's contract expired at the end of the season. The chemistry the team had disappeared along with their winning ways. Iverson skipped a Thanksgiving practice, leading to a benching the following game. Things were shaken up, just not in the way the team hoped.

The Pistons finished with their worst record since 2000-01. Iverson played one more season after his year in Detroit. Billups played five more seasons, four of which were for playoff teams. The was a complete loss for the Pistons, who have yet to recover from the choice 16 years later.

All stats provided by Basketball Reference and Statmuse.