Detroit had a better season than Rodgers and his former team, the Green Bay Packers, last year.

The Lions and Packers' rivalry should be one of the NFL's juiciest over the half-decade or more.

In case you weren't aware, New York Jets quarterback Aaron Rodgers' first campaign in the Big Apple didn't quite go as planned. Just four snaps into his first game with the team, Rodgers suffered a torn Achilles and missed the remainder of the season. He attempted only two passes, and failed to complete either of them.

The last aspect recently inspired the Detroit Tigers to have a little fun at their city's former rival's expense. During their Sunday afternoon affair versus the Milwaukee Brewers, the Tigers asked fans whether Detroit Lions All-Pro and Pro Bowl special teams' player Jalen Reeves-Maybin or Rodgers completed more passes last season.

As WXYZ Detroit's Brad Galli documented, Reeves-Maybin was the correct answer, courtesy of his 31-yard connection with Khalil Dorsey on a fake punt against the Dallas Cowboys in Week 16.

The conversion was the first pass attempt of Reeves-Maybin's career. Rodgers, meanwhile, has thrown 7,661 passes in 231 games.

Old Rivalries Never Truly Die

The Lions hope to maintain the upper hand on Rodgers' former team in 2024

Those behind-the-scenes for the Tigers deserve immense credit for their well-planned troll. The question was posed on the NFL's biggest gameday (Sunday) in the franchise's lone series against the only MLB team from Wisconsin (Brewers), which is where the Green Bay Packers are located.

Their execution is also another example of the unification Detroit has around the Lions, who posted one of their best-ever seasons in 2023 and are intent on following it up with another successful year. And even though they ended Rodgers' Packers tenure on the highest possible note through their elimination of Green Bay from playoff contention in 2022, the disdain Detroiters have for him will never wane.

GIVEMESPORT Key Stat: Detroit finished ahead of Green Bay in the NFC North standings in both 2022 and 2023. The last time the Lions slotted ahead of the Packers in back-to-back seasons was 1990-91, when both finished 6-10 in the first year of the two-season stretch. The most recent instance of Detroit posting a better record than Green Bay in back-to-back years was 1976-77, when the Lions went 6-8 in each campaign to the Packers' 5-9 and 4-10.

In an era where rivalries packed with true hatred for one another are few and far between, the Lions and Packers could be entering the most competitive period of their respective feud. They each field tremendous offensive skill players and are among the NFC's biggest Super Bowl contenders.

Talent Show: Lions & Packers 2024 Offenses Lions Packers Jared Goff Jordan Love Jahmyr Gibbs Josh Jacobs David Montgomery MarShawn Lloyd Amon-Ra St. Brown Jordan Reed Jameson Williams Christian Watson Sam LaPorta Luke Musgrave

Whatever unfolds between the two in future seasons likely won't push their rivalry to the top of the NFL's all-time list, but will make for high-level entertainment.

