Highlights Deuce Vaughn stands out as a potential asset for the Dallas Cowboys, transitioning to the slot.

Vaughn may see increased opportunities in 2024 due to uncertainty in the RB depth chart.

Jalen Tolbert has the chance to solidify his spot as the WR3 and take pressure off CeeDee Lamb.

Whether it be the label of "America's team," the glamorous $1.15 billion indoor stadium, or the lack of playoff success over the last few decades, it's no question the Dallas Cowboys stand out in the NFL. For second-year running back Deuce Vaughn, however, he stands out as an individual.

Whether it be with the Cowboys or not, any 5'6", 175-pound RB claiming a spot on an NFL roster is bound to draw some attention. The Kansas State product saw only 23 carries in 2023 for Dallas, but could see himself in a new, more expanded role within the offense next season.

According to the team's official website, Vaughn has been working in reps at wide receiver during OTAs, more specifically lining up in the slot.

Considering Dallas failed to sign a marquee-name free agent in the backfield and instead brought in Ezekiel Elliott for a second stint with the team, the RB position doesn't have a ton of wiggle room to lose another ball carrier.

That being said, NFL veteran Roce Freeman is listed as fourth on the depth chart as things stand, with Vaughn at No. 3 and Elliott expected to share the workload with Rico Dowdle up top. Utilizing Vaughn outside the backfield could be beneficial for Dallas moving forward as his smaller, more versatile stature provides the opportunity for more unique plays.

Vaughn Could See His Name Called More in 2024

The second-year RB should have more looks without a true bellcow RB on the roster

Credit: Tim Heitman-USA TODAY Sports

Considering Elliott's best days are likely behind him and Dowdle was nothing to brag about in 2023, Vaughn should expect to see more carries in 2024, but it appears he could be lining up in the slot more than in the backfield.

When speaking at media availability after Friday's OTAs, Vaughn described the adjustment as a learning opportunity:

It was one of those things that we had kind of talked about at the end of the season last year. Talking with [offensive coordinator Brian Schottenheimer] just a little bit about getting with the slot…Just learning a little bit more about it. Because it's one of the things I did in college and love to do. Just adds another value.

While Vaughn's receiving numbers were nothing to write home about in 2023 -- seven receptions, 40 yards, zero touchdowns -- he was quality both out of the backfield and lining up in the slot during his time at Kansas State.

In three seasons with the Wildcats, Vaughn racked up 116 receptions, going for 1,280 yards and nine touchdowns with an average of roughly 11 yards per catch. While CeeDee Lamb, Brandin Cooks, and Jake Ferguson are the top-three targets on the roster without a doubt, Vaughn could sneak in for trick plays or even specially-designed plays for him, similar to what special teamer KaVontae Turpin did for Dallas in 2023.

Deuce Vaughn Receiving Stats at Kansas State Stat 2020 2021 2022 Receptions 25 49 42 Receiving Yards 434 468 378 Receiving TDs 2 4 3 Yards Per Catch 17.4 9.6 9.0

While not every play designed for Turpin was a house call last season, the return man was incredibly efficient out of the slot with 127 yards and three touchdowns on only 12 receptions, scoring 25% of the time.

GIVEMESPORT Key Stat: Deuce Vaugh took four snaps aligned as a receiver in 2023, compared to the 57 snaps he took in the Cowboys' backfield.

Dallas saw plenty of success on offense last season, but this is a prime example of how the good teams stay good, by making the most out of what they have available in the locker room. Vaughn has drawn a copius amount of comparisons to Darren Sproles thanks to his smaller stature, and Sproles was quality in the receiving game.

Whether this "test" in OTAs makes its way to the field for the regular season is yet to be determined, but Vaughn should be excited about the idea of having his name called more in 2024.

Jalen Tolbert's Development Is Crucial for Dallas

The third-year WR needs to step up and alleviate pressure on CeeDee Lamb

Credit: Geoff Burke-USA TODAY Sports

According to previous reports on the Cowboys' recent activity during OTAs, Jalen Tolbert has been receiving an uptick in usage within the first team and is expected to secure the WR3 spot behind Lamb and Cooks.

While the Cowboys' decision to remain relatively dormant during the free agency period was questionable, it could point to the front office and coaching staff's confidence in the players already in the locker room.

Tolbert has yet to fully break out, but his numbers significantly improved in 2023 compared to his rookie season where he saw limited playing time.

Jalen Tolbert Career Stats Stat 2022 2023 Games Played 8 17 Receptions 2 22 Receiving Yards 12 268 Receiving TDs 0 2 Yards Per Catch 6.0 12.2

Considering Lamb saw 29.9% of the Cowboys' receiving targets last season and accounted for 37.5% of the team's total receiving output, the star WR is bound to see more double teams in 2024. If Tolbert can elevate his play alongside the already proven Cooks, teams will have to account for all three rather than non-stop pressuring Lamb.

Without Michael Gallup in the mix, Tolbert has a prime opportunity to step up and stake his claim within the Cowboys' potent offense.

