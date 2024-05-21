This article covers a developing story. Continue to check back with us as we will be adding more information as it becomes available.

After nine years and nearly 120 professional appearances, wide receiver DeVante Parker has retired from the NFL.

Parker's announcement, courtesy of ESPN's Adam Schefter on Twitter/X, came late Monday evening. Parker told Schefter he was leaving the game because he "wants to see my kids" and "spend quality time with them."

In a follow-up post, Schefter revealed Parker said what he'll remember most about his time in the NFL was the "brotherhood in the locker room." He then thanked the Miami Dolphins, the organization that drafted him, and the two other franchises he spent time with in his career.

[I] appreciate the Dolphins for drafting me and giving me the opportunity. I always will have love for the Dolphins and their organization. And I want to thank all the teams, the [New England Patriots] and the [Philadelphia Eagles], too. But the Dolphins were the first team, and I really want to thank them.

Parker recorded 402 receptions, 5,660 yards and 27 touchdowns after entering the league as the No. 14 overall pick in the 2015 NFL Draft. His best year as a pro came with the Dolphins in 2019, when he notched career-highs in receptions (72), yards (1,202) and touchdowns (9).

Source: Adam Schefter