Highlights Devin Booker has significantly improved as a playmaker, averaging a career-high 8.8 assists per game and improving his shooting efficiency.

Despite battling injuries, Booker has helped the Phoenix Suns achieve a 12-8 record and is elevating his game when needed.

Booker still has room to grow and reach another level as a point guard, similar to how James Harden adapted and excelled with the Houston Rockets.

Phoenix Suns superstar Devin Booker is in the midst of a career season in 2023-24. In his ninth campaign, Booker has shown significant improvement as a franchise player and lead playmaker, clearing up doubts about how the team would mesh after acquiring Bradley Beal from the Washington Wizards.

As Phoenix contends in the Western Conference, Booker's name will be at the forefront of MVP talks. With complete control as a go-to option, Booker and the Suns are in line for a special 2024.

Evolution as a playmaker

Career-high: 8.8 assists per game

This season, Booker has showcased his tremendous improvement as a floor general. For the last few seasons, Booker’s been known as an underrated distributor who knew how to get teammates involved but, ultimately, preferred to get his own. With the off-season trade that sent Chris Paul to the Golden State Warriors, it was up to either Booker or newly-acquired, former all-star shooting guard Beal to take over at the point.

Beal’s been in and out of the lineup for most of November, so Booker was thrust into the point guard position. So far, he’s shattering his previous career-high in assists per game (5.5) with an average of 8.9 dimes per night. In addition to that, his production and efficiency have significantly improved as well. One of the NBA’s top jump shooters, Booker is knocking down 43.7 percent of his jump shots nightly and sinking 43 percent of his shots from deep to kick off the year.

Devin Booker - 2023-24 Season Statistics Usage Percentage 35 True Shooting Percentage 60.7 Assists Per 40 Minutes 10.0 Assists Ratio 25.0

It’s a difficult task to ask an accomplished superstar like Booker to learn a new position on the fly. Sure, he’s had practice with the ball in his hands for extended periods in the past, but manning the point for an entire season is, simply, uncharted territory for him.

Finding momentum in the regular season

Team Record: 12-8

This season, Phoenix has already been battling through injuries to both core stars and role players. In fact, Booker's own durability is something to watch as well - he hasn't played at least 70 games in a season since 2019-20. Indirectly, however, the added pressure for Devin Booker to perform at a high level when he's on the floor makes his MVP candidacy even stronger.

As of the time of writing, Phoenix sits in fifth place in the tightly contested Western Conference. Despite players missing time, both Kevin Durant and Booker have taken turns elevating their games to match the production required to win consistently.

Booker’s most recent key accolade came when he was named Western Conference Player of the Week after averaging over 30 points per game and leading Phoenix to their seventh victory in a row. His dominant stretch was capped off by a masterful performance where he notched 28 points, 11 assists, and a game-winning fadeaway three to defeat the New York Knicks in Madison Square Garden.

Unlocking the next level

Eyes on the In-Season Tournament

Even though Booker is already a household name and one of the faces of the new generation of superstars, he still has another level to reach. In comparison, James Harden won MVP with the Houston Rockets in 2018, six years after arriving from the Oklahoma City Thunder. Although he joined the Rockets primarily as a shoot-first guard, he adapted to his new role and excelled as both a scorer and passer.

Booker seems to be on a similar path, slowly mastering his flow as a point guard. Though it’s a much smaller sample size, Booker’s on pace to lead Phoenix in total assists while averaging over 27 points and only 3 turnovers per game.

Devin Booker - 2023-24 Advanced Analytics Player Efficiency Rating 31.2 Effective Field Goal % 52.9 Plus/Minus +83 Assist % 43.3

With Booker at the helm and a roster rich in depth, Phoenix has all the tools it needs to reach the NBA Finals. If he can maintain his elite production and the team can maintain its spot as a top-four seed, Booker will easily find himself on the shortlist for MVP.

Booker's next opportunity to display his evolution will come during the quarter-finals of the In-Season Tournament where the Suns will look to take down the Los Angeles Lakers in their quest for the first NBA Cup.