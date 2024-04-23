Highlights The Phoenix Suns need Booker to step up his game after they suffered a 25-point blowout loss in game one of their series with the Minnesota Timberwolves.

There seems to be a lack of support around the Suns' big three.

Booker is a crucial part in reducing the workload of Kevin Durant.

There is an argument to be made that the Phoenix Suns roster was built in championship-or-bust mode.

But having dropped the first game of their seven-game series of the NBA post-season against the Minnesota Timberwolves, league insider Mark Medina argues that four-time All-Star Devin Booker will be crucial in seeing them get over the hump, and deeper into the playoffs.

Looking To Bounce Back

Suffered a 25-point blowout in game one vs. Timberwolves

Put plain and simple, the Suns looked no match for the No. 3 seeded Timberwolves in game one of their first-round series bout on their quest for an NBA title.

Despite the big three of Booker, Kevin Durant and Bradley Beal combining for 64 points, thanks to Durant's 31 point outing, they received little support in the scoring department from the rest of the rotation, and the opposition's Anthony Edwards' 33-point outing was more than the entire rest of Phoenix's squad, who could amass only 31 points combined.

While their roster depth had been a concern almost from the jump, having given so much to acquire both Durant at last season's trade deadline, and Beal in the off-season, Phoenix's poor outing in game 1 still led some to suggest that their 'unstructured offense', largely dictated by their big three's ability to 'hunt down' match-ups was a huge cause for concern.

Devin Booker - 2023-24 Regular Season Shooting Efficiency Category PTS FG% Drive 9.2 55.5 Catch-and-Shoot 2.8 39.3 Pull-Up 11.5 46.0 Paint Touch 0.7 61.5

Furthermore, by his standards, Booker's 18-point showing was an outright disaster, having averaged the seventh-best scoring output in the league throughout the entire regular season, averaging 27.1 points in his 68 outings, tied at the decimal point with his teammate, Durant. However, Booker shot with only 49.2 percent efficiency to Durant's 52.3 percent.

Their shooting guard's lack of aggressiveness in game one, where he shot only 31.3% shooting from the field, due to the stellar lockdown defense by Minnesota's Jaden McDaniels, was deemed highly uncharacteristic, and thus, the Suns organization don't feel that it is a sign of things to come this series.

However, the Suns will be looking toward Booker bouncing back and exhibiting a strong showing in game two, knowing that he can catch a hot-streak, having averaged 27.8 points, 5.2 rebounds and 5.2 assists, shooting from the field with 48.2 percent accuracy over his career in the playoffs, as they seek to tie up the series in Tuesday night's game.

Booker Can Provide Durant With ‘Some Relief’

Medina highlights the importance of Booker being aggressive in his performances in order to be able to help the Suns to amass wins, while praising him for his improved playmaking abilities and finding ways to be effective both on and off the ball.

But the journalist’s key point is that an aggressive Booker can take away some of the workload off of the shoulders of a veteran Durant, which, in turn, can increase Durant’s impact on the floor.

“He’s really crucial because he can give some relief to Kevin Durant. He's a guy that knows how to create his own shot, can have those breakout performances. But, what's really enticing for the Suns is that he's really improved as a playmaker as well, where he's really good with getting other team teammates involved. And, I think because Bradley Beal, Durant and Booker share ball-handling duties, he's been able to find a way of being aggressive when he's a ball handler and taking that responsibility, but also not being a ball-hog when it comes to having the playmaking role. He is very good at moving on and off the ball.”

Room for Improvement

Suns’ crunch-time chemistry ‘could be better’

While Medina believes Booker is instrumental in giving the Suns’ title chances a glimmer of hope, he does take the holistic view that due to the injury concerns that have plagued Phoenix’s big three all-season, this could be a foreshadow of their health not being 100% during the first-round series, and potentially beyond, should they progress.

“As much as Booker is a help, the Suns just have a lot of issues that foreshadow that they are going to have some playoff struggles. The number one part is obviously health. But the second part is, even though their big three has been really good, and they do have some depth around them with Grayson Allen, Jusuf Nurkic, and Yuta Watanabe, their crunch-time chemistry could be a lot better as a team.”

The Suns notoriously struggled throughout the regular season late in games where there was a five-point differential or fewer, averaging no higher than 23rd overall in the league across most traditional categories, with their 2.6 rebounds and 1.2 assists each ranking 23rd overall in the NBA with five minutes left to play in the fourth quarter.

Phoenix Suns - 2023-24 Regular Season Crunch-Time Statistics Category Statistic League Rank PTS 6.5 28th FG% 40.6 24th 3P% 24.1 27th REB 2.6 23rd AST 1.2 23rd

They would finish the regular season as the third-worst team in the Association in terms of points scored in crunch-time, of which they were only able to tally 6.5 points at 40.6 percent shooting from the field, the sixth-worst mark overall, though they would notch almost a .500 record, albeit on the wrong side of it, going 20-21 in these games.

While they are yet to have a closely-contested game in their first-round series, the Suns will be hoping that they will be able to take commanding leads into the fourth quarter and be up by more than five points in the next few games, with the Timberwolves having fared significantly better in crunch-time situations during the regular season going 21-15, and posting 7.5 points at a 43.3 percent shooting clip from the field, and 30.9 percent from distance.

Furthermore, they ranked in the top 10 in the league for assists with 1.4, while they ranked 11th overall in rebounds, grabbing 3.0 boards on average.

If it's down to crunch-time situations, then Minnesota has the advantage, but with a long series still potentially yet to go, this could be more evenly balanced than envisioned, though this may only be the case if the Suns' big three, and Booker in particular, step up to the task, with the label of the team being a 'bust' still very much on the line.

