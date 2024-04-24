Highlights Phoenix Suns stars Devin Booker and Kevin Durant remain confident despite a 105-93 Game 2 loss to the Minnesota Timberwolves.

It can be quite surprising for a team boasting star-studded talent on the offensive side of the ball to be struggling a lot to begin the postseason.

This is the situation the Phoenix Suns find themselves in. Even with the scoring trio of stars Kevin Durant, Devin Booker, and Bradley Beal, the team has struggled to make their mark against the MInnesota Timberwolves in the first round of the NBA Playoffs. They are coming off a disappointing 105-93 loss in Game 2, putting their season close to the brink of an early exit.

During postgame, Durant and Booker sent strong messages to their fans that they should not count them out when there's still a series left to play.

Booker is correct in saying this (although Indiana and Dallas have won their road games since he made the statement). There are still games to play, and the series doesn't end because a team has a 2-0 series lead. For a best-of-seven series, it's not over until one of the two teams wins four games, which Phoenix still has a chance to do so despite trailing 2-0.

After an embarrassing 120-95 loss in Game 1, Phoenix showcased more emphasis on playing better defense against Minnesota's stars.

Anthony Edwards, who terrorized Phoenix with 33 points on 14-of-24 shooting from the field in Game 1, regressed to 15 points on 3-of-12 shooting overall. Karl-Anthony Towns also saw his impact limited due to foul trouble, getting 12 points and eight rebounds in just 24 minutes of action.

However, what the Suns didn't take into account was one of Minnesota's role players going on a scoring tear Tuesday night. Jaden McDaniels, who is the primary defender on Durant, led all players in scoring with 25 points on 10-of-17 shooting.

Booker scored 20 points, Durant added 18, and sixth-man Eric Gordon had 15 for the Suns, who again were unable to reach the 100-point mark for the second consecutive game despite the offensive weapons they have in their arsenal.

“When they’re scoring on us and we’re not getting the right stops, we can’t not be organized offensively. We had too many possessions like that,” -Frank Vogel

The big three of Booker, Durant, and Beal scored 52 of Phoenix's 93 points but did so on 45 shot attempts for an inefficient accuracy of 40 percent. McDaniels played a key role in disrupting the Suns' offense throughout Tuesday night as well as Game 1.

“We can see it. I can feel it. I can see them. It’s tough. No one likes going against the type of defense that we’re playing right now," -Rudy Gobert

A strong victory it was for Minnesota to defend homecourt and take a 2-0 series lead. Not only that, they kept Phoenix under 100 points for the second straight game, indicating their defense has been hard to break for the Suns' offense. The last time Minnesota held a 2-0 series lead was in 2004 when they faced Denver in the first round before winning the series 4-1 en route to their first and only Western Conference Finals appearance.

“Everyone down the list has shown they’ll be willing to do whatever it takes to sacrifice whatever it is for betterment of the team,” -Karl-Anthony Towns

Phoenix faces a tough road for the remainder of this series. They may have the home fans on their side for Games 3 and 4, but if they can't get more production from Durant, Booker, and Beal as well as their supporting cast, their chances of winning would become more difficult to fathom.

Have to wait and see if Phoenix improves on both sides of the ball when they host Minnesota for Game 3 on April 26 at 10:30 p.m. EST.