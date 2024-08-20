Highlights Team USA's 2024 Olympic Basketball win wasn't as easy as it perhaps looked, with stars like LeBron James and Stephen Curry shining, and Devin Booker going somewhat under the radar.

Booker's adaptability and improvement made him the unsung MVP, contributing to USA's gold win alongside NBA 's biggest stars.

Despite reduced minutes, Booker's efficiency and value were evident at the Paris Olympics, with him hoping to carry that into the Suns' upcoming season.

The dust has now begun to settle on the Paris 2024 Olympic Games , with Team USA Olympics 5x5 Men’s Basketball Team clinching the gold medal for the fifth consecutive Olympics .

But while it was the likes of NBA superstars LeBron James , Stephen Curry and Kevin Durant garnering all the headlines – and deservedly so – one member of Team USA largely went under the radar, and according to league insider Mark Medina, that was Devin Booker , who he dubs as the ‘unsung hero’ of their route to gold.

Fifth Straight Olympic Gold Medal? Completed it

Route to gold wasn't as straight forward as in years past

There is no disputing it - Team USA's 2024 Olympic Basketball Team was all about its biggest NBA stars.

Kevin Durant, Stephen Curry and LeBron James all shone on the brightest international stage of them all, with Curry shooting lights out in the final two games of his debut Olympics, which all but certainly cements him as one of the most decorated basketball stars of all time, while James, who is set to turn 40 at the end of this year, was named the tournament MVP.

Together, they led the USA to the gold medal going the whole tournament, though that doesn't necessarily tell the full story.

LeBron James, Stephen Curry, Kevin Durant - 2024 Olympic Games Stats Category LeBron James Stephen Curry Kevin Durant PPG 14.2 14.8 13.8 APG 8.5 2.5 2.3 RPG 6.8 3.2 3.2 STL 1.3 0.7 1.0 FG% 66.0 50.0 54.0 3P% 30.8 47.8 51.9

With Team USA squads over the years having outright dominated the opposition, this year, it firmly looks as though countries from all over the world have almost fully closed the gap, with an additional 39 NBA representatives spread across the other 11 international teams that featured in the Olympics.

Team USA almost didn't even make it to the gold medal came, having to come back from a double-digit deficit against Nikola Jokic and Serbia to seal their place in the gold medal match-up, and they have Curry's 36 points, including shooting nine-for-14 from three-point range in a vintage contest, and James' 16 point, 12 rebounds and 10 assists triple-double to thank for that.

The gold medal game was a similar affair in that it was a fairly cloose contest against host nation France, with Curry once again coming alive, and his four straight threes in the fourth quarter was a statement of intent from the four-time NBA champion, and that was that it was 'night night' for France on their Olympic dream.

But amidst all the headlines being made by the three future Hall-of-Famers, Team USA head coach Steve Kerr made sure to give another player his flowers for the integral role he played in USA's route to gold glory, naming Devin Booker as the team's 'unsung MVP', and as a result, he has been touted to carry that confidence and form into next season with the Phoenix Suns .

Booker Is the ‘Perfect FIBA Guy’

Medina echoes Kerr's comments that gave Booker his flowers, also sharing the view that he was Team USA’s unsung hero due to being able to be adaptable, while also improving on all facets of his game in order to keep his team competitive at all times.

“I definitely agree with Steve Kerr that Devin Booker was the unsung hero. Clearly, it starts with LeBron James, Kevin Durant, Steph Curry. If it wasn't for either of those players or their trio, they wouldn't have won the gold medal. But I think what Booker showed was what Steve Kerr foreshadowed during training camp in Las Vegas. I was there when Steve Kerr said that Booker is the perfect FIBA guy, and what he meant by that is he's someone that, even though is known primarily as a scorer with the Phoenix Suns, he's adaptable. He's been improving as a playmaker, improving as a defender, and he's a competitor. He's willing to adjust whatever role he is.”

Booker Was an ‘All-Utility’ Guy, Much Like Jrue Holiday

The journalist further elaborates on Booker’s valuable role at the Olympics, likening his role to that of countryman Jrue Holiday’s, where he highlights that the 27-year-old was willing to take on any task that was necessary, while also not making any complaints when he saw the court less frequently.

“Even though in the NBA, Booker and Jrue Holiday have had different roles, I would argue that Booker had a similar role to Jrue Holiday, where he was that all-utility guy, where you could plug-and-play him in any role with no complaints, he would do really well. He also wouldn’t complain if there was a lack of playing time, but there was a reason that he was starting most of the games, because they felt that he could do all those things to help compliment the Team USA stars and still be a value on the court.”

Going Under the Radar

Started all six of Team USA's games at the Olympics

Coming into the Olympics, there were only two spots in the starting lineup that Kerr was unsure of, having confirmed that James, Curry and Joel Embiid were non-negotiable starters.

In the end, one of those spots was given to the Suns star, a role which he kept throughout the tournament, starting all six contests.

There, he would record an average of 11.7 points on 56.8 percent shooting from the field, while he also shot with great accuracy from deep, knocking down 56.5 percent of his attempts per contest, while he also averaged 2.7 rebounds and 3.3 assists.

Devin Booker - Olympics Totals Category 2020 Tokyo 2024 Paris MIN 124 132 PTS 56 70 REB 19 16 AST 11 20 STL 9 3 FG% .422 .571 3P% .333 .565

While he didn't necessarily display his usual scoring prowess that we have become accustomed to seeing in the NBA, largely as a result of the reduced minutes due to such a stacked roster, he was still able to surpass the numbers with which he set at the 2020 Tokyo Olympic Games, where he was part of the gold medal-winning squad that defeated France.

There, he averaged single-digit scoring, 9.3 points per game, shooting at just 42.2 percent from the field and 33.3 percent from beyond the arc, while he averaged just 3.2 rebounds and 1.2 assists, though he was a menace when it came to steals, averaging 1.5 per game, and nine in total.

Booker would finish the Paris Olympics campaign with a 14.2 average efficiency, one of the best marks on the team.

Now, looking ahead to next season with the Suns, the hope and expectation is that Booker can carry this confidence into next season, and help re-ignite their quest for a championship, especially with teammate Durant's career entering its twilight stages.

As such, don't rule out the Suns having a 2024-25 season of vengeance, with the aim of going on a deep post-season run after the disappointment of being swept in the first round of last season's playoffs.

All statistics courtesy of FIBA, ESPN, NBA.com and Basketball Reference.