Highlights Devin Haney and Ryan Garcia have agreed to a whopping $500,000 bet ahead of their showdown this weekend.

The champion is concerned that Garcia will not be able to make the 140lb limit ahead of their clash in New York.

Garcia reassured fans that he would successfully make weight and was even willing to put a huge sum of money on the line.

Devin Haney and Ryan Garica have agreed to a whopping pre-fight bet ahead of their epic blockbuster showdown this weekend. The mouthwatering clash between the pair will take place on Saturday at the Barclays Center in Brooklyn, New York.

The pair have been involved in a bitter feud throughout fight week, but will finally settle the score in a grudge bout for the WBC super lightweight world title.

Haney comes into the bout off the back of a unanimous decision victory against Regis Prograis to win the WBC super lightweight title, while Garcia got back to winning ways in December, knocking out Oscar Duarte after suffering the first defeat of his professional career against Gervonta Davis in April 2023.

The world champion has accused Garcia of lacking professionalism because of his bizarre antics on social media in the lead-up to their showdown in New York. That said, the pair managed to sit down at the recent press conference and agree to a mammoth bet.

Haney and Garcia Agree to Huge $500,000 Bet

Garcia proposed the bet ahead of Saturday's clash

Leading up to the fight, Garcia's weight has been questioned, with Haney not confident that his opponent will make the 140lb limit for their world title showdown.

Garcia proposed a $500,000 bet for their clash, but Haney intervened his offer by suggesting it should be per pound of weight he comes in over the limit. Much to the shock of many boxing fans, the pair verbally agreed to the wager before shaking hands.

Haney's dad, Bill, even mocked Garcia at Thursday's press conference, saying: "Fat boy you coming in overweight, whoever comes in overweight is paying $500,000." The challenger silenced his doubters about his weight concerns by pulling up his shirt to show off his six-pack.

Haney Claims He Will Make the Fight Look Easy

'The Dream's' undefeated record is on the line this weekend

While Haney expects a tough fight this weekend, he believes that he will make it look easy on Saturday night, saying: "The time is very close, it's been a long time coming. The talking is almost done.

"The antics are almost done, this is not an easy fight but it's a fight that I will make look easy. Through all the antics and everything, I kept my blinders on and remained focused. All the stuff he's been doing will betray and show."

After returning to winning ways against Duarte back in December, Garcia is confident he can get the job done and secure a stunning win against the champion: "What do you guys want me to say? I've already said everything and done it all. Now I'm ready to kick a**, I'm going to go in there and f*** him up. You guys don't know what I've been training like and the vision I've had. I'm strong and fired up."