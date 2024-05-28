Highlights Ryan Garcia's B-sample tested positive for Ostarine, which rules out lab error.

The result has infuriated Bill Haney, Devin Haney's father, who says Garcia should be thrown out of the sport of boxing.

Garcia recently beat Haney in brilliant fashion.

Devin Haney's father, Bill Haney, has reacted to last week's news that Ryan Garcia's B-sample also tested positive for performance-enhancing drugs. This follows a report from May 1 that stated Garcia, who beat Haney in brilliant fashion during a boxing bout April 20, had tested positive for Ostarine. The positive B-sample rules out lab error, per ESPN.

One of boxing's most popular fighters, Garcia's rise to the top of the sport was dented somewhat in 2023 when Gervonta Davis finished him in one of the best-selling fights of recent years. Garcia, though, rebounded later that year with a win over Oscar Duarte, before booking himself a big fight against Haney, the former undisputed lightweight champion.

In New York last month, Garcia shook up the world when he dropped Haney numerous times before leaving with a win via decision. The positive test results, though, skew the result. Haney's father, Bill, also thinks Garcia deserves to be slapped with a hefty ban.

Ryan Garcia Should be Banned, Bill Haney Says

'Get him out of the sport!'

Speaking to TMZ Sports on Saturday, Bill Haney called for Garcia to be slapped with a lifetime ban.

"There’s nothing you can do with this guy but get him out of the sport. I feel undermined to sign up to do this and for him to make a mockery of the sport."

Haney continued: "Ryan violated every known rule of conduct. He said he bet on the fight, but openly knowing he was cheating. So, he was cheating and betting. He shouldn’t have had the Ostarine in his system at all, but he did."

Considering the amount of fighters who have tested positive for banned substances in recent years, yet have gone on to compete in boxing at a later — sometimes not too distant — date, it seems unlikely Garcia will be banned for a considerable time. He is even linked with a big fight against the former unified welterweight boxing champion Errol Spence Jr.

Garcia is Pleading His Innocence

'Help me figure this out,' he recently said

To ESPN, Garcia denies knowingly ingesting the banned substance Ostarine.

"I don't know where [the adverse finding] came from," Garcia said. "I was taking ashwagandha, D-3, Omega-3, just normal s---. I have seriously no idea [what Ostarine is]. I would tell everybody the truth. My whole thing is I'd rather tell the truth than try to fabricate it with a lie. Because lies don't stand. So if I really did take it, I would be like, honestly, I was going through a weird situation. I wasn't really that confident. I chose to take it. I'm sorry. And that's it. But I didn't.

"I hate cheating. ... All I can say is legal team, help me figure this out."

It is unclear when Garcia, and, indeed Haney, will return to the ring — and if they will even fight each other in a rematch.