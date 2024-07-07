Highlights De'Von Achane has been stellar this offseason and is expected to have a monster year, according to a Dolphins insider.

The back has notably improved his pass-catching skills, which could lead to more snaps and a larger workload in the offense.

As a second-round pick in fantasy leagues, Achane offers league-winning potential with his high production per snap.

There wasn't a running back more explosive with the ball in his hands than the Miami Dolphins' rookie ball carrier, De'Von Achane. Splitting the backfield with Raheem Mostert in 2023, the offense was able to have one of the more dangerous ground attacks in football.

As teams go through training camp, team insider Travis Wingfield has been impressed by the second-year back, and is confident that he will make a splash this year:

My God, De'Von Achane is going to have a monster year. He's here, he's there, he's everywhere... This guy is going to be a freaking superstar. I don't know what to tell you. He is one of the best players on the field of a team that I think is one of the best five teams in the NFL.

The last statement should help put into perspective that all of this hype should be taken with a grain of salt. However, on a field featuring players like Tyreek Hill and Jaylen Waddle, the ball carrier standing out speaks volumes to his level of involvement and ability. Now heading into his sophomore campaign, he may be set to erupt onto the scene.

How Miami Can Improve Achane's Usage

Achane is finding ways to stay on the field even when out of the backfield.

Last season, Achane had the playmaking ability, but he was largely getting the football on carries. Heading into the season, Achane put an emphasis on improving as a pass catcher, and has even been getting work out wide during the offseason.

While this isn't unusual for backs, there are some Dolphin insiders who believe he could be taking a large portion of slot snaps when the team looks to get Mostert and Wright involved. Adding in some extra snaps to his per-game averages while staying healthy should fire him up the rankings in fantasy.

Wingfield has noticed the impact as well, likening Achane's play in practices to the arrival of one of the other star weapons in this offense:

Tyreek Hill changed the way I view NFL practices. De'Von Achane, as far as a running back goes, has done the same thing. I think he can challenge every level of the field as a pass-catcher. The timing, the pacing, the explosion as a runner, he just keeps making play after play no matter how you get him the football.

The Texas A&M product is an incredible athlete, so he would always stand out in non-padded drills. However, during his college days, Achane spent a large part of the offseason running track. Getting this downtime to develop while re-crafting his body should go a long way in improving his season-long durability.

GIVEMESPORT Key Stat: Per PFF, Achane averaged 0.65 fantasy points per snap — more than any other qualified RB (min. 10 snaps) in 2023.

In a system that operates on getting the football out in space, Achane's ability to accelerate has home run potential on each touch in unmatched. The more he develops his game, the more productive he will be, and in year two of his career, there should be less hesitance to let him take on a larger workload.

While last season the team split the backfield between him and Mostert, it's common for the early-season work to skew toward the veteran.

If Achane was healthy and available throughout the season, there is a chance the workload would have favored him by the end of the schedule.

Overall Assessment of ADP

Yahoo - 28 | ESPN - 33 | NFL - 29 | Sleeper - 23 | FantasyPros - 39

Currently, Achane is slotted as a late-second to early-third-round pick in the standard 12-team fantasy league. Backs like Josh Jacobs, Rachaad White, James Cook, and Joe Mixon are in that same range.

In the early rounds, you may not have other options you're completely out on, but the gamble on Achane offers league-winning potential. Workload-wise, there may be some flavor to players like Jacobs, White, and Cook. However, no one could put forward the same amount of production per snap as Achane did.

But Cook is a good example of what type of improved workload you can expect from a ball carrier when they enter their sophomore campaign.

While the opportunity for touches won't be as easy to come by, it will be similarly uneasy for Mike McDaniel not to make #28 a centerpiece of this offense in 2024.

