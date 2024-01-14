Highlights Rookie cornerback Devon Witherspoon had an impressive first season with the Seattle Seahawks, showcasing versatility and making plays in multiple ways.

Witherspoon had a high number of tackles for a rookie corner and excelled in different areas, earning the highest PFF defensive grade among qualified rookie corners.

Although he has room for improvement in tackling and man coverage, Witherspoon's unique skill set and utility role make him valuable to the team.

The Seattle Seahawks found themselves in an intriguing situation on Night 1 of last year’s draft. They were coming off a playoff appearance, yet picking inside the top five, thanks to the Russell Wilson trade from the previous offseason.

This gave the Seahawks more flexibility in their draft process. Having already assembled a quality roster, the team could afford to draft for fit or take the best player available. Ultimately, the team settled on cornerback Devon Witherspoon from Illinois. Here’s how his rookie season went.

Related 3 best candidates for Seahawks head coaching job Following the shocking announcement of Pete Carroll's departure, who can the Seahawks turn to as their next head coach?

Devon Witherspoon's numbers

Witherspoon produced in multiple ways for Seattle

Witherspoon finished the 2023 campaign with 79 total tackles, three sacks, a forced fumble, and an interception. Box score stats can only say so much about a cornerback’s performance, but in the case of Witherspoon, they showcase his versatility.

If 79 total tackles seem like a lot for a rookie corner, especially one listed at 185 pounds, that’s because it is. Pro Bowlers Jaylon Johnson and Sauce Gardner wrapped up the season with 36 and 57 tackles, respectively.

These tackles came in many different forms, as Witherspoon was deployed in numerous ways. He made plays on receivers, ball carriers, and quarterbacks. It wasn’t that Witherspoon was an extremely sound tackler. Rather, he managed to insert himself into such a large number of plays that he had a litany of opportunities to bring down the ball carrier.

Witherspoon was also disruptive at the catch point. While he only recorded one interception, his 16 passes defended were tied for the fifth-best in the league. Another way of looking at Witherspoon’s performance is through PFF grades. His 84.1 overall defensive grade was the highest of any qualified rookie corner.

Breaking this grade down into subsections shows that Witherspoon excelled in multiple areas. He finished with a 79.7 coverage grade (23rd among CBs), 80 run defense grade (20th), and 90.8 pass rush grade (fourth).

The eye test

Witherspoon made an impact from various positions

Witherspoon is one of those players the viewer can’t help but notice when watching Seahawks games. He has a knack for getting involved in impact plays, even when it isn’t by design.

One of the questions going into the draft was how Witherspoon’s playing style would translate to the next level. At Illinois, he won with physicality against Big 10 wideouts. Some weren’t sold on how that strategy would hold up for a skinnier corner when facing NFL receivers. Witherspoon dispelled those concerns as a rookie, proving his listed height and weight aren’t reliable indicators of his physical ability.

Listing Witherspoon as a corner may be an incomplete description of his game anyway. The Seahawks opted to use him more as a utility player. He logged snaps in the slot, on the outside, in the box, and even on the defensive line.

Devon Witherspoon's snap count by alignment Position Snaps Corner 348 Slot 421 FS 2 Box 91 Defensive Line 21

There were some lapses in coverage from the young corner, culminating in allowing a season-high 97 receiving yards against the Dallas Cowboys in Week 13(PFF). Luckily for Witherspoon, his ability as a run-defender and pass-rusher made his mistakes less consequential.

A caveat to a physical playing style is that it tends to draw more penalties. Witherspoon was flagged five times in his first nine games but had a clean sheet for the final four contests.

Areas for improvement

While Witherspoon plays physical, he still tends to miss tackles

As mentioned before, Witherspoon wasn’t the cleanest tackler. His 11 missed tackles were tied for the 16th highest among all corners, according to PFF. This is slightly misleading, as Witherspoon had a lower missed tackle rate than Sauce Gardner, Trent McDuffie, and Johnson.

Still, he could benefit from cleaner tackling. If this utility player role is built to last, Witherspoon needs to be comfortable tackling every type of offensive player one-on-one.

Witherspoon also had some struggles in true man coverage. He’s probably better suited for zone anyway, but this is an area where young DBs generally improve over time. The NFL is a big step up from the Big 10 receivers Witherspoon faced in college, so a learning curve should have been expected here.

Despite Witherspoon’s play, he only forced two turnovers. He makes enough plays on the ball that it’s not unreasonable to expect this figure to grow over time. Making a jump from a one interception player to three or four could be the difference between Pro Bowl and All-Pro recognition in the future.

The Verdict on Witherspoon

Seahawks have found a solid, multi-talented DB for the future

© Danielle Parhizkaran/NorthJersey.com / USA TODAY NETWORK

Witherspoon lived up to the hype as a rookie. He showcased a comprehensive skill set that transcended the cornerback position. It will be interesting to see what his role looks like under a new head coach.

Although there were some ugly reps in man coverage, that’s to be fully expected from a rookie cornerback. Witherspoon isn’t a conventional corner, but the Seahawks don’t need him to be. He arguably provided more value as a Swiss Army knife than he would have as a traditional defensive back.

Seattle did an excellent job of embracing Witherspoon’s unique skill set. Keeping an open mind about Witherspoon’s usage going forward would benefit both parties.

There is a lot of uncertainty surrounding the Seahawks as they embark on a quest for their new head coach after Pete Carroll's surprising retreat to a front office role. The days of the Legion of Boom are long gone; the attention has shifted to the future, and Devon Witherspoon looks to be a big part of that.

All statistics courtesy of Pro Football Reference unless stated otherwise.