The NFL boasts a rich history of diva wide receiver behavior, but the Philadelphia Eagles’ DeVonta Smith isn’t having it. As he told the team’s website after signing a three-year $75 million extension:

Everybody wants to spin it this way, in that way, but you have two guys who want to be the alpha. And I feel like that's a good thing. You got two guys that are happy for each other.

Alongside A.J. Brown, the duo has combined for over 5,200 receiving yards in two seasons. They’ve both posted over 1,000-yard seasons in both of their years together and will continue to do so with the pair now locked up long-term on similar deals paying each $25 million a year. It’s another prime example of good business by ace general manager Howie Roseman.

Smith and Brown Represent the Future of WR Rooms

There's no such thing as too many mouths to feed with the Eagles

Thanks to the massive increase in passing across the league, it’s no longer enough to field just one elite pass catcher (unless you have Patrick Mahomes). The highest-scoring teams, including the San Francisco 49ers and Miami Dolphins, all feature multiple targets they can utilize in a variety of ways.

GIVEMESPORT Key Stat: The 5,214 receiving yards produced by A.J. Brown and DeVonta Smith over the last two seasons represent the second-best mark in the NFL behind Miami's Tyreek Hill and Jaylen Waddle.

The Eagles, who ranked seventh in points per game in 2023, are no different. In fact, they even upped the ante by signing yet another lethal weapon in running back Saquon Barkley. As Smith laid out, there’s less concern over whether someone’s getting the ball enough:

I've grown very close to (A.J.), it means a lot to be able to go out there knowing guys who have similar stories, guys who have the same passion, the dedication that we have to this game. (...) I mean, me and A.J. [Brown] talk everyday. We call each other every day. We make sure that we talk on the phone everyday — whether it’s football, life.

More passing attempts around the league means there’s plenty of opportunity to go around. It appears that Brown’s occasional outbursts can be chalked up to his burning desire to win. It will be incumbent upon new offensive coordinator Kellen Moore to more effectively distribute targets to all parts of the field.

NFL League Passing vs. Rushing Totals Year Total Pass Yards Total Rush Yards Total Pass Att. Total Rush Att. 2014 121,247 57,002 17,879 13,688 2015 124,836 55,724 18,298 13,488 2016 123,639 55,763 18,295 13,321 2017 114,870 56,170 17,488 13,755 2018 121,737 58,601 17,671 13,272 2019 120,301 57,806 17,853 13,387 2020 122,957 60,868 18,018 13,792 2021 124,203 62,694 18,712 14,493 2022 118,438 65,894 18,069 14,770 2023 119,095 61,287 18,315 14,606

Jalen Hurts spoke glowingly of former OC Brian Johnson but admitted it wasn’t the right situation for him:

I think he's still more than capable of being a big-time head coach in this league. I think he's on trajectory to do that still. I just didn't think it was the right time for him, and that's that.

Philadelphia signing Smith before the extensions of Justin Jefferson and Brandon Aiyuk reset the WR market epitomizes smart business. That nifty policy of locking up players early before they hit costly free agency saves the Eagles bundles in the long run.

That strategy juxtaposes wildly with their division rival Dallas Cowboys, who will likely pay out the nose for Dak Prescott, CeeDee Lamb, and Micah Parsons, thanks to their prevarication with those inevitable contracts.

