Highlights The nuance of wide receiver Devontez Walker's route-running in OTAs surprised Baltimore Ravens offensive coordinator Todd Monken.

Despite being one of the NFL's best at drafting and developing star players, Baltimore has historically struggled to do so at wide receiver.

Walker could be a bigger part of the Ravens' offense in 2024 if he develops further throughout the offseason.

Coming out of North Carolina, wide receiver Devontez Walker was seen primarily as a vertical weapon without much versatility to his game. As analysts such as NFL.com's Lance Zierlein dug into his tape, they saw him struggle in the intermediate areas of the field due to a "lack of short-area footwork and route acumen."

Despite his immense strengths as a deep threat, the big weaknesses in other aspects caused him to slip down to day three of the 2024 NFL Draft, where the Baltimore Ravens happily plucked him in the fourth round (No. 113 overall).

Unsurprisingly, offensive coordinator Todd Monken was aware of Walker's perceived limitations before he got to Baltimore for Organized Team Activities last week. However, the Ravens' OC was pleasantly surprised by the route-running skills his new receiver displayed throughout the event, saying he didn't anticipate Walker being as advanced in that respect as he ultimately proved to be.

[He's a] quick learner... [it's impressive] to show up and play multiple spots. And it's not just knowing your assignment; I think he's done a great job of executing technique, because there's nuances with routes... [there are] nuances with coverages and adjustments... that was something I wasn't expecting, so that was what I'm excited about.

Walker recorded 104 receptions, 1,744 yards and 19 touchdowns in his three-year collegiate career, averaging 16.8 yards per reception across 28 appearances split between the Tar Heels and Kent State Golden Flashes. The Ravens hope he can fill the field-stretching void they've lacked since trading Marquise "Hollywood" Brown to the Arizona Cardinals on draft night in 2022.

Related Ravens' Second-Year WR Not Over AFC Championship Loss: 'I Still Think About it' Baltimore Ravens WR Zay Flowers became known for a pair of crucial mistakes in a loss to the Kansas City Chiefs in the AFC Championship Game.

Baltimore Needs Another Outside Receiving Threat

Lamar Jackson has had only one WR reach 1,000 yards

Credit: Mitch Stringer-USA TODAY Sports

In their 28-year history, the Ravens have unearthed talented players at every position. There's a legitimate argument for Baltimore to have fielded the greatest middle linebacker (Ray Lewis), safety (Ed Reed) and kicker (Justin Tucker) in NFL history, as well as a contender for best left tackle ever in Jonathan Ogden. However, they've never been able to develop top-shelf receivers.

All-time, the Ravens have seen 14 different 1,000-yard receiving seasons. Only three of them have been provided by players they've drafted; just two have come from receivers they've picked.

Baltimore Ravens 1,000-Yard Receiving Seasons Player (Position) No. Of Occurrences Draft Team Derrick Mason (WR) 4 Tennessee Oilers Derrick Alexander (WR) 2 Cleveland Browns Qadry Ismail (WR) 2 Minnesota Vikings Michael Jackson (WR) 1 Cleveland Browns Torrey Smith (WR) 1 Baltimore Ravens Steve Smith Sr. (WR) 1 Carolina Panthers Mike Wallace (WR) 1 Pittsburgh Steelers Mark Andrews (TE) 1 Baltimore Ravens Marquise Brown (WR) 1 Baltimore Ravens

Despite the lack of success from a historical perspective, general manager Eric DeCosta has done his best to change things since rising to the position in 2019. Across his first five seasons, no team spent more draft capital on wide receivers than Baltimore. As a result, the Ravens got productive years out of Brown and 2023 first-rounder Zay Flowers, who had 858 yards as a rookie.

GIVEMESPORT Key Stat: Marquise Brown's 2021 season, where he had 1,008 yards, is the only instance of a Ravens wide receiver eclipsing the 1,000-yard threshold with Lamar Jackson. Tight end Mark Andrews set the franchise single-season mark (1,361) the same year.

Behind Flowers, there's plenty of opportunity available for someone to step up. 2021 first-rounder Rashod Bateman is expected to be more involved in the offense this season, but his inability to stay healthy and build chemistry with Jackson has hampered his productivity thus far. Outside of him, Nelson Agholor and Tylan Wallace currently appear slated next on the depth chart.

Both Agholor and Wallace are solid, but there's a reason Baltimore is searching under every rock and inside every crevice for receivers. If Walker can acclimate to the pro ranks quickly, he could find himself to be a vital part of the Ravens offense much sooner than later.

Source: Baltimore Ravens

All statistics courtesy of Pro Football Reference unless stated otherwise.