Chelsea are reportedly not the biggest payers in the Premier League, with their average weekly wage reaching just £70,000, according to Sky Sports journalist Dharmesh Sheth.

Speaking on the Transfer Talk podcast, Sheth has offered a fresh perspective on Chelsea's much-discussed transfer strategy, suggesting there might be a method behind their long-term contract policy which has been largely criticised under the Clearlake regime.

Chelsea's approach towards prolonged agreements includes performance-based incentives, which could see players' contracts renegotiated if they perform well. That was the story for star attacker Cole Palmer, last summer’s arrival, who signed a new agreement with the club in August following an impressive season in the Premier League to extend his contract at Stamford Bridge until 2033.

Last season, Palmer finished the league campaign with 22 goals – second only to Manchester City’s Erling Haaland – and the Blues reflected the England international's importance with an improved long-term contract.

Chelsea Average Wage Revealed

Amounting to £70,000-a-week

According to Sheth, if a player performs well at Chelsea, they are likely to see their long-term contract renegotiated on improved terms:

“There's been a lot of Chelsea bashing throughout this whole thing, and I was trying to look at the flip side of it, and is there a method behind this perceived madness, and how they're approaching this? “And if you look at, oh, everyone's laughing, were they offering him a seven-year contract plus a year option, just in case. “What they have done, though, is they're not the biggest payers in the Premier League. Their average wage, I heard, was around £70,000-a-week. “Now, if they are doing that and they are putting these players on long-term contracts, and they're saying, we're going to give you a long-term contract, but against that, you're not going to get paid as much as you would have had you gone elsewhere. That's the decision you have to make. We're going to pay you a little bit less, but you're going to get a long-term contract. “But with that comes an incentivised base, because if you perform well at Chelsea, they will renegotiate your contract and you get more money.”

Nicolas Jackson became the latest example after the Blues extended his stay at Stamford Bridge by two years until 2033, with Chelsea reflecting their confidence in the Senegal international with an improved deal, just 12 months after his arrival from Villarreal for £32m.

Last season, Jackson scored 14 goals in the Premier League and has two in the 2024/25 campaign already, as well as one assist, having established himself as the first-choice centre-forward under both Mauricio Pochettino and Enzo Maresca.

When asked about the forward's new deal, manager Enzo Maresca said he is "very happy" for Jackson, who is doing a "fantastic job on and off the ball" for the Blues in his second season at the club.

Nicolas Jackson Chelsea Stats (2023/24 Premier League) Games 3 Goals 2 Assists 1 Shots on target % 83.3 Expected goals per 90 0.80 Minutes played 225

Chelsea to Return for Osimhen in January

Will be handed a fresh opportunity to sign the Nigerian

Chelsea may be handed another opportunity to sign Victor Osimhen in January, as his loan agreement with Galatasaray includes a mid-season break clause, GIVEMESPORT sources have revealed.

The Blues are not giving up their hopes of landing the Nigerian star yet, despite him joining the Turkish giants when a deal to take him to either Stamford Bridge or Saudi club Al-Ahli collapsed on deadline day.

According to GMS sources, Napoli remain keen on sanctioning Osimhen’s permanent exit in the new yea, and will reportedly be looking for a fixed fee of £67million or for the release clause to be paid in full for Osimhen’s transfer next year.

Statistics courtesy of Fbref and Transfermarkt. Correct as of 03-09-24.