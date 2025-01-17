West Ham United are considering Nice forward Evann Guessand to bolster Graham Potter’s frontline in January, Sky Sports journalist Dharmesh Sheth has exclusively told GIVEMESPORT.

The Hammers have reportedly earmarked the 23-year-old as an option in their striker shortlist as they aim to find a new frontman before the business period ends on February 3.

According to Sheth, RB Leipzig striker Andre Silva is being eyed as a backup option as well, after being linked with a move to the London Stadium this week.

West Ham are prioritising a new striker this winter window after losing Niclas Fullkrug, Jarrod Bowen and Michail Antonio to long-term injuries, which meant Lucas Paqueta had to play up front in their last Premier League game.

West Ham Considering Evann Guessand

To solve their injury crisis up front

Sheth, speaking exclusively to GIVEMESPORT, has revealed that West Ham have multiple names in their striker shortlist for January, including Guessand and Silva:

“Another player that's been mentioned to me is Evan Guessand from Nice, he scored nine goals, I think, in all competition so far this season. RB Leipzig’s Andre Silva is seen as a backup option as well.”

Guessand, who joined Nice from Nantes in June 2023, has been prolific in Ligue 1 this term, scoring eight goals and providing four assists in 17 appearances.

The ‘complete’ 23-year-old ranks joint-third in goal contributions among all Ligue 1 players this season, trailing PSG’s Ousmane Dembele and Marseille’s Mason Greenwood.

Nice would be in a strong negotiating position if West Ham decided to step up their interest in January, having tied Guessand to a new four-year contract in August.

The Hammers have yet to make any moves in January after replacing Julen Lopetegui with Potter, who made his Premier League return with a 3-2 win against Fulham on Tuesday.

Paqueta is expected to continue playing up front in their home clash against Crystal Palace on Saturday, having impressed in Potter’s first game in charge.

Evann Guessand's Nice Stats (2024/25 Ligue 1) Games 17 Goals 8 Assists 4 Expected goals 6.2 Expected assisted goals 2.9 Minutes played 1,454

Statistics courtesy of Fbref and Transfermarkt. Correct as of 17-01-25.