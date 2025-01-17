Wolverhampton Wanderers would want to sign a replacement if Mario Lemina were to leave Molineux this month, Sky Sports reporter Dharmesh Sheth told GIVEMESPORT.

Vitor Pereira confirmed Lemina had asked to leave Wolves in a damning verdict of the situation. He was left out of a 3-0 loss to Newcastle United on Wednesday (January 15). The Portuguese coach said the veteran midfielder had told him he wasn't in the 'mental condition' to 'help the team'.

Lemina, 31, was stripped of the club captaincy by former manager Gary O'Neil in December after a furious bust-up with West Ham United's Jarrod Bowen. He's made just one appearance since Pereira replaced O'Neil, coming off the bench in the second half of a 3-0 defeat to Nottingham Forest.

The Gabonese midfielder's contract is up at the end of the season, but an exit could be on the cards this month. He's been with the Old Gold since January 2023, when he arrived from OGC Nice in a deal worth around £9.7 million.

Sheth: Wolves Will Be Keen To Replace Lemina

Premier League Relegation Battlers Are In 'Difficult Situation'

Sheth gave an update on Lemina's situation at Molineux and suggested Wolves will move for a replacement if he leaves. He told GIVEMESPORT:

"This will be such a blow to the new manager, deep into this transfer window as well, because they will want to bring in a new player if a key player like Lemina was to leave. He is saying he isn't mentally right and that he wasn't ready to play."

Saudi Pro League outfit Al-Shabab are interested in the ___ Lemina. GIVEMESPORT sources have revealed that Wolves are willing to sell the wantaway midfielder for a fee in the region of £5 million.

Sheth touched on a potential Saudi move:

"There's all sorts of talk about Saudi and people will criticize, but if he's being offered the money that we know Saudi can offer, then is he thinking 'his is a once in a lifetime opportunity that he can make himself financially safe and then some. For the rest of his life, for himself, for his family and for his future family. It's a difficult one. It's not an ideal situation for Wolves."

Mario Lemina Stats (Premier League 2024-25) Appearances 17 Goals 1 Assists 3 Big Chances Created 3 Key Passes 0.6 Interceptions Per Game 1.6 Tackles Per Game 3.0 Balls Recovered Per Game 4.3 Successful Dribbles 0.6 (71%) Ground Duels Won 5.5 (62%) Aerial Duels Won 1.5 (61%)

Lemina had been a mainstay in O'Neil's Wolves team before his run-in with Bowen in December. This came amid several moments of visible frustration the former Southampton man showed while wearing the captain's armband.

Palmeiras' Richard Rios and Flamengo's Gerson have been linked, and one of the exciting South American duo could be who the club turns to if Lemina leaves. Pereira's first acquisition this month was Ivorian defender Emmanuel Agbadou, who arrived from French club Reims for £16.6 million.

All statistics courtesy of SofaScore - correct as of 17/01/2025.

