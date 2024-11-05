Reports of a power struggle at Arsenal following sporting director Edu's departure are entirely untrue, Sky Sports journalist Dharmesh Sheth has reported.

The former midfielder, who was part of the Arsenal side that last won the Premier League in 2003/04, announced his departure on Monday, citing his desire to 'pursue a different challenge' after spearheading the Gunners' revival in recent years.

The Brazilian has been responsible for securing key signings such as Martin Odegaard and Declan Rice in recent seasons, as well as Arsenal's strong performance in recruitment. He is now set to join Nottingham Forest owner Evangelos Marinakis and his network of clubs.

Initially, reports claimed that Edu's shock departure was a sign of a power struggle within the Emirates, with journalist Miguel Delaney reporting on the matter:

“There have been a few hints about, not necessarily a power struggle at Arsenal, but a reshuffle in the dynamics and people are speculating about whether that has influenced that decision. “I think part of it is Edu wanting more power somewhere and the Marinakis group are willing to offer it to him.”

However, Sheth has now dismissed these rumours, stating it was entirely Edu's decision to move after spending five years with the Gunners since rejoining in July 2019:

“Yes, it is a blow for Arsenal, we understand that they’re disappointed at the news. But I’m told that talk of any kind of internal power struggle is totally untrue. This is entirely Edu’s decision to move.”

Now being lined up to take a senior post within Marinakis’ group, potentially in a chief executive position, Edu has reportedly been offered a package worth considerably more than his current terms at Arsenal and is believed to view the role as the next step in his career progression.

The 46-year-old could now lead Marinakis' group recruitment efforts to support the likes of Forest, Greek club Olympiacos, and Portuguese side Rio Ave.

According to GMS journalist Ben Jacobs, sources close to both Marinakis and Nottingham Forest have yet to provide a clear indication of when Edu might start, as the scope of the role is still being finalised.

GIVEMESPORT Key Statistic: Edu made 127 appearances for Arsenal during his playing career, scoring 15 goals and providing eight assists in the process.

After a disappointing 1-0 loss to Newcastle United at the weekend, the Gunners will be back in action on Wednesday as they take on reigning Italian champions Inter in a Champions League clash.

Statistics courtesy of Transfermarkt. Correct as of 05-11-24.