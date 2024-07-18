Highlights Manchester United are in talks with Paris Saint-Germain over the signing of Manuel Ugarte.

The potential sales of Scott McTominay and Casemiro could exacerbate Manchester United's need to sign a central midfielder this summer, with 'dialogue open' between the Red Devils and Paris Saint-Germain over a deal for Manuel Ugarte, according to Sky Sports.

Fulham and Galatasaray are reportedly interested in signing McTominay, with Sky suggesting that the Cottagers are to return with an improved offer after having a £17 million bid rejected for the Scot. Meanwhile, Casemiro is expected to leave Old Trafford in this window, with bids from Saudi Arabia anticipated by the United hierarchy.

Thus, the north-west club are set to step up their pursuit of Manuel Ugarte, with conversations taking place over a deal earlier this week. The midfielder is understood to be 'keen' on the move, having fallen out of favour under Luis Enrique at the Parc des Princes.

United and PSG 'Dialogue is Open'

Ugarte is surplus to requirements

Arriving in a €60 million move from Sporting last summer, Ugarte endured a frustrating opening campaign in Paris, starting just 21 Ligue 1 games all season. With PSG boss Enrique favouring the likes of Vitinha, Fabian Ruiz and Warren Zaire-Emery for large portions of the season, the Uruguayan is eager to leave the club for greener pastures across the English channel.

It's understood that United are able to offer Ugarte a more prominent role in Manchester, viewing him as a long-term replacement for Casemiro. At 23, the midfield anchor could partner 19-year-old Kobbie Mainoo in United's midfield for several years.

Talks between the two clubs are said to have been taking place for several weeks now, with the French outfit wanting to recoup close to the €60 million they paid for him 12 months ago. United, however, are looking to negotiate a fee closer to the €40 million mark, with a compromise expected to be reached.

With outgoing deals for Casemiro and McTominay appearing to accelerate, according to Sky Sports' report, INEOS will feel they need to accelerate their own pursuit of Ugarte. The pair departing would leave Erik ten Hag's midfield cohort light on options, with only the likes of Mainoo, Christian Eriksen, Bruno Fernandes and Mason Mount returning to Carrington for pre-season as it stands.

Ugarte, described as a 'destroyer in midfield' by analyst Ben Mattinson, would possess some of the defensive attributes which would allow the likes of Mainoo and Fernandes to thrive further up the pitch for United.

Statistical Comparison 2023/24 (League Only) Stat Ugarte Casemiro McTominay Appearances 25 25 32 Pass Accuracy 91.2% 81.8% 80.6% Progressive Passes Per 90 4.05 5.09 3.03 Key Passes Per 90 0.65 0.73 0.52 Tackles Per 90 4.56 3.77 2.32 Interceptions Per 90 1.86 0.82 0.66

United Stumbling in Negotiations for De Ligt

They don't want to pay £42m for the Bayern man

While midfield reinforcements are clearly important to United this summer, the sizeable volume of links to central defenders suggests that strengthening the back line is the priority. Jarrad Branthwaite was a primary target earlier in the window, but the club were reportedly put off by Everton's staunch £70 million asking price.

Instead, United turned their attention to Matthijs de Ligt, who is said to be keen on the move. While it appeared a deal was close to being concluded, reports have now emerged suggesting that the FA Cup winners are 'not willing' to pay the £42 million Bayern Munich are demanding for the Dutchman. Attention could instead be attributed to Leny Yoro, who is currently flying to the UK for his United medical.

