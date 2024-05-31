Highlights Liverpool's Luis Diaz and Joe Gomez are being targeted by Saudi Pro League clubs this summer.

The Saudi Pro League is willing to invest in star footballers in their prime.

Defender Ibrahima Konate is linked with a summer move to PSG.

Liverpool’s Luis Diaz and Joe Gomez are targets for Saudi Pro League clubs this summer, MailOnline report.

The Middle East clubs are looking to attract younger stars after the likes of Cristiano Ronaldo, Karim Benzema, and Neymar arrived last year and could turn to Liverpool’s duo.

MailOnline suggests both players could be on the move this summer as the Reds are looking to reinforce their squad after the arrival of new manager Arne Slot.

Diaz, who arrived in 2022 from Porto, has become a fan favourite ever since. The 27-year-old netted 13 goals in 51 appearances last season and was a key player for Jurgen Klopp’s side in the title fight.

Gomez, who was hailed by the German boss as 'wonderful' last season, offered versatility to the Reds as he covered multiple positions in defence and midfield throughout the campaign.

Liverpool Duo ‘Eyed Up’ By Saudi League

They are open to leaving

Following a managerial change at Liverpool, both Diaz and Gomez, who earn a combined £185k-a-week at Anfield, could be open to a move this summer, and Saudi Arabian clubs are following the situation, MailOnline report.

This week, Saudi Pro League chief executive Michael Emenalo revealed to The Telegraph that the clubs will be targeting moves for younger star players in the future and will ‘spend significantly’ on footballers in their prime.

Emenalo believes the SPL is a top-tier league that can attract the biggest stars, including Erling Haaland and Kylian Mbappe.

Liverpool’s Mohamed Salah was also on the Saudi radar last summer, as the Reds rejected a £150million bid from Al Ittihad on deadline day.

Asked about the prospect of Salah leaving, Klopp then ruled out the possibility saying Liverpool ‘absolutely’ cannot sell him.

Newly-appointed Slot might have a different opinion on several stars this transfer window, as both Diaz and Gomez are now linked with a summer exit.

Luis Diaz Stats (2023-2024) Competition Games Goals Assists Premier League 37 8 5 Europa League 7 3 0 FA Cup 3 1 0 EFL Cup 4 1 0

Konate Targeted by PSG This Summer

The Liverpool defender hasn't ruled out a move

Paris Saint-Germain are interested in signing Liverpool defender Ibrahima Konate this summer, a recent report from L’Equipe revealed.

The Frenchman, whose deal with Liverpool expires in 2026, has been in contract talks with the Reds for several months now, according to the French outlet.

Konate hinted at a move to PSG last year as he did not rule out the possibility of wearing the blue and red shirt in the future.

Since his arrival in 2021, the Frenchman has been a key player for Jurgen Klopp’s side in the last three seasons and established a successful partnership with Virgil van Dijk at the heart of the defence.

However, new manager Arne Slot could prefer a different profile of centre-back, as Liverpool are rumoured to be targeting a new defender this summer.

Statistics courtesy of Transfermarkt. Correct as of 31-05-24.