There are 13 quarterbacks throughout NFL history who have won two or more Super Bowls. All-time greats like Tom Brady, Peyton Manning, Joe Montana, and Patrick Mahomes are included in that list. The Pittsburgh Steelers are one of just two pro teams to draft and deploy two multi-time champions at the quarterback position.

Pittsburgh's pedigreed passing pair consists of Terry Bradshaw and Ben Roethlisberger. The former helped transform the Steelers from a bottom-feeder into one of the league's all-time great franchises. Roethlisberger came along decades later and helped restore the team to former glory, ending a 26-year title drought in the process.

With both decorated careers now firmly in the rear view, it's time we revisit a debate which has been waged continuously since Roethlisberger emerged as a worthy (albeit delayed) successor to Bradshaw... which of these star quarterbacks is the best in Steelers history?

The Case for Ben Roethlisberger

Big Ben led Pittsburgh to the AFC Championship game as a rookie, and never stopped producing

It's not hard to make an argument for Roethlisberger. After all, he dwarfs Bradshaw in virtually every major statistical category. Roethlisberger's 418 career touchdown passes are almost double the 212 Bradshaw threw.

Meanwhile, Roethlisberger's 211 interceptions are just one less than the 210 Bradshaw amassed. Roethlisberger more than doubled Bradshaw's passing yardage and completed passes at a way more efficient clip.

Roethlisberger's statistical advantage does come with something of a caveat, as Bradshaw played on run-heavy teams in a run-heavy era. Seasons with 4,000+ passing yards were far from the norm. All the same, Bradshaw's contemporaries like Roger Staubach, Fran Tarkenton, and Dan Fouts were posting big numbers even then.

Granted, Bradshaw had some big years. He broke 3,000 yards and led the league in touchdown passes twice apiece. But he spent his early seasons in and out of the lineup and only even broke 2,000 yards twice in his first seven seasons.

GIVEMESPORT Key Stat: Ben Roethlisberger is the only NFL quarterback to lead a team to seix consecutive 12-win seasons.

Eras aside, the QB known as "Big Ben" posted numbers that would stand out in any era. He ranks fifth all-time in career passing touchdowns, eighth all-time in passing touchdowns, and fifth in QB wins, all per Pro Football Reference. Bradshaw also won at a solid clip, ranking 16th all-time in QB wins. However, he's outside the top 40 in both yards and touchdowns.

Of course, Bradshaw backers will point to his championship acumen as the ultimate trump card, and it's a strong counter. Bradshaw's four Super Bowl victories as the starter has him tied him with Joe Montana for second-most all-time. There are some who will forever default to Bradshaw over Roethlisberger for his success on the grandest stage.

However, Roethlisberger's mantle is far from bare. He's got three Super Bowl appearances and two victories on his own resume. And while Bradshaw certainly saw his share of stiff opposition, it's worth mentioning that Roethlisberger spent the majority of his pro career jockeying for titles with some all-time greats in the AFC, including Manning and Brady.

No, Roethlisberger didn't amass quite as much hardware as Bradshaw did, but he far outclassed him statistically. Add that to the countless big wins (including two of the very biggest) which Roethlisberger collected during his career, and it's fair to argue that he surpassed his predecessor.

The Case for Terry Bradshaw

Bradshaw is arguably the most iconic name in the history of the organization

If you've read this far, you've also likely engaged in at least one debate in your life regarding the all-time best in a particular sport. Two common "G.O.A.T." candidates in their respective fields are Brady and Michael Jordan. Both players married statistical excellence with championship collecting, but most folks reference their ring-count first when it comes to either player's all-time best candidacy.

See, championships matter in debates like these. No, Bradshaw never led the league in passing yards. He had some notable struggles during his first four or five seasons as a pro. His completion percentage and yardage totals are a little underwhelming with the benefit of hindsight.

All the same, Bradshaw was absolutely integral to Pittsburgh capturing a then-unprecedented four Super Bowl championships. And no Steelers fan worth their salt would trade even one Lombardi trophy just so Bradshaw could have a better passer rating.

Bradshaw's detractors might say he was carried, and there's an argument to be made. He was surrounded by Hall of Famers aplenty on both sides of the ball. The legendary signal-caller from Louisiana Tech would likely agree that having weapons like Lynn Swann, John Stallworth, and Franco Harris to distribute didn't hinder his production any. But it bears mentioning here that Bradshaw is a highly decorated Hall of Famer in his own right and his efforts helped propel each of his star players' careers. Especially on the game's greatest stage.

While Bradshaw's regular season stats pale in comparison to Roethlisberger's, the Super Bowl numbers tell a whole other story. In fact, few quarterbacks outside of Brady, Montana, and Mahomes have excelled on the grandest stage at the level Bradshaw did.

In four appearances, the broadcaster once known as the "Blonde Bomber" threw for 932 yards (233 per game) and nine touchdowns. In Roethlisberger's three big game appearances, he only threw for 642 yards, three touchdowns, and five interceptions, per Statmuse.

Roethlisberger still has some hardware to hang his hat on, and, of course, an all-time great game-winning drive in Super Bowl 43. However, he was an outright liability in Super Bowl 40, and his turnovers in Super Bowl 45 proved too much for Pittsburgh to overcome.

Bradshaw, meanwhile, was consistently at his best on the championship stage and registered several iconic, hero-making moments. He garnered Super Bowl MVP honors twice in his career, a feat Roethlisberger would never match.

That isn't the only one of Bradshaw's accomplishments which his successor couldn't equal. Bradshaw remains the only Steeler to ever garner NFL MVP honors. He's also the only Steelers quarterback to ever earn an All-Pro nod.

His regular season stats don't measure up to Roethlisberger's when they're placed side-by-side, but it's obvious he was widely, and correctly, regarded as one of the preeminent signal-callers in his era.

Frankly, both Steelers legends are widely regarded as top-20 all-time quarterbacks, if not fringe top 10. Comparing the two feels a lot like splitting hairs. But for this author, Bradshaw's combination of accolades, legacy, playoff heroism, and, most importantly, the extra two Super Bowl rings give him a leg up over Roethlisberger.

All statistics are courtesy of Pro Football Reference unless otherwise stated.