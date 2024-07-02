Highlights The Green Bay Packers have had elite stability at the quarterback position for 30+ years.

Aaron Rodgers and Brett Favre have had unique career paths that are shockingly similar to each other.

Favre and Rodgers were both generational talents while playing in Green Bay. But which of the two had the better overall career with the Packers?

The Green Bay Packers have had relevancy at the quarterback position for 35 straight seasons, which is a luxury that no other team in the NFL has been able to experience.

From 16 seasons of Brett Favre under center, to 15 seasons of Aaron Rodgers barking orders as the starter, the Packers have always been Super Bowl contenders due to their stability at the most important position.

Both of these legendary quarterbacks have a lot in common in terms of their career paths. Both played in Green Bay for the majority of their careers, both of them brought home a Lombardi Trophy, and both groomed their eventual replacement for exactly three seasons before getting traded to the New York Jets—that last one sounds pretty crazy when you put it into context.

Without diminishing their greatness, it is fair to point out that both signal callers have had their fair share of drama off of the gridiron. Both of their tenures in Green Bay ended on a negative note, with constant off-field drama that gave the Packer's organization headaches for years.

With all of that in mind, let's look at a breakdown of the former Packer quarterbacks, and discuss who had the better overall career.

Breaking Down Brett Favre's Career

Favre helped revolutionize the quarterback position into what it has become today

Jeff Hanisch-USA TODAY Sports

186-112-0 Career Record | 1 Super Bowl Title

To this day, Atlanta Falcons fans scratch their heads and ask themselves the simple question, "What if we never traded Favre to Green Bay?". Favre was originally drafted 33rd overall by the Falcons in 1991, but was traded to Green Bay the following season in exchange for a first round pick—and the rest was history.

Favre started his career with the Pack in 1992, when he led the franchise to a 9-7 record in year one, earning his first Pro Bowl nod. The following season, he led the Packers to only their second playoff appearance since 1972, and was beginning to come into his own as the face of the franchise.

He then proceeded to go on a historic run from 1995-1997, leading the Packers to three straight Conference Championship games, a stretch which included the birth of the Favre-Steve Young rivalry. Favre also won three consecutive NFL MVP awards during that span, and he remains the only player ever to accomplish the that feat.

Favre and his team ultimately brought the Lombardi Trophy back home to Green Bay when they defeated the New England Patriots 35-21 in Super Bowl 31 following the 1996 campaign.

Unfortunately, that would be the last time that Favre appeared in the Super Bowl during his career. He led the Packers to one more Conference Championship appearance following his final season in Titletown in 2007, but ultimately fell short, as the New York Giants beat the Pack and went on to the most iconic Super Bowl upset in NFL history, beating the perfect Patriots a couple of weeks later.

GIVEMESPORT Key Stat: Hall of Fame quarterback Brett Favre holds the NFL all-time record for most consecutive games started in a career, with 297.

In 2007, Favre's tenure in a Packers uniform ended after he was traded to the Jets. Favre had announced his retirement after the 2007 season, which led to the beginning of the Aaron Rodgers era in Green Bay. Drama ensued after he decided to un-retire shortly after, but the organization declined Favre's wishes to return to Green Bay, and ultimately decided to move forward with Rodgers as the starter.

Breaking Down Aaron Rodgers' Career

Rodger's talent was unlike any player before his time

Nathan Ray Seebeck-USA TODAY Sports

148-75-1 Career Record | 1 Super Bowl Title

The Packers shocked the league when they decided to draft Rodgers with the 24th overall selection back in the 2005 NFL Draft. Favre was still in his prime at the time, having earned his eighth Pro Bowl nod just two years prior, but the Packers front office had their eyes set on Rodgers as their long-term answer to the position.

Rodgers sat behind Favre for three full seasons before getting his opportunity to become the team's bonafide starter in 2008. He led the Packers to a mediocre 6-10 record in year one, but ended up throwing for 28 touchdowns and 13 interceptions in his first full season.

Rodgers continued to improve each year as the starter and by 2010, he led the Pack to a 31-25 Super Bowl victory against the Pittsburgh Steelers. He also won the first of his four league MVP awards that season as well.

That turned out to be the last time we would see Rodgers appear in the Super Bowl as the signal caller in Green Bay. He led the franchise to four more conference title game appearances, but inevitably lost all four of those games.

Rodgers hit the ground running in 2008 after he was groomed for three seasons under Favre, and wasn't rushed into being the starter as a young developing player. The same succession plan that played into his favor early in his career also benefited his eventual replacement, Jordan Love.

Love was drafted in the first round of the 2020 NFL draft and was considered a "project" with elite physical traits coming out of college. Rodgers responded to the Love selection by winning back-to-back league MVP awards in 2020 and 2021.

He openly expressed his frustration with the organization, and opted to get revenge on Packers general manager, Brian Gutekunst, hours before the 2021 NFL Draft, exactly one year after the team drafted his replacement. He leaked a story to ESPN's Adam Schefter claiming that he did not want to return to play for the Packers that upcoming season.

Rodgers and the organization rekindled for a short period of time when the two sides agreed to a contract restructure that made him the highest paid player in football at $50.3 million per year AAV.

However, the relationship between the two sides was never the same and Rodgers agreed to a trade with the Jets in 2023 after missing the playoffs in 2022 for the first time since 2018, ending his career in Green Bay the exact same way as his predecessor did before him.

Rodgers' Has Had the Better Overall Packers Career

Rodgers was a much more efficient player during his time in Green Bay

Jeff Hanisch-USA TODAY Sports

When Favre was at the peak of his powers, he possessed a skill set that was unique at the time and unlike any before him. He was the definition of a true gunslinger who was able to push the ball downfield as well as anyone.

When he retired, there was no NFL passing record worth mentioning that Favre had not claimed, though most have been eclipsed since then. However, Favre's exciting playing style came with a cost, as turning the ball over became the downfall of his career.

In the regular season and playoffs combined, Favre has thrown more interceptions than anyone else in NFL history (366). He had multiple seasons throughout his career in which he threw more interceptions than he had touchdowns and led the league in picks thrice.

Rodgers is the complete opposite in terms of ball security, as Favre has thrown over triple the number of interceptions Rodgers has while putting up an interception rate (3.3) more than twice the size of Rodgers' (1.4), which just so happens to be an NFL record.

Let's dive into a career stat comparison between Rodgers (19 seasons) and Favre (20 seasons).

Rodgers & Favre Career Stat Comparison Category Rodgers Favre Passing Yards 59,055 71,838 Yards/Game 255.6 237.9 TDs 475 508 TD % 6.2 5.0 INTs 105 336 INT % 1.4 3.3 Completion % 65.3% 62.0% Yards/Attempt 7.7 7.1 30-TD Seasons 8 9 4,000-Yard Seasons 10 6 300-Yard Games 69 62 400-Yard Games 9 2 Passer Rating 103.6 86.0

Favre was more potent when it came to throwing TDs, but the rest of the statistics above paint a picture of Rodgers as the greatest QB in Packers history when it comes to the raw stats. Not only does he throw for more yards per game, but he's been much more efficient in every aspect of the game.

The passer rating statistic does a great job at reflecting how much more efficient Rodgers was than Favre. Rodgers holds the record for highest passer rating ever recorded in a single season in NFL history. His 122.5 rating in 2011, and 121.5 rating in 2020 stand alone at the top of the record books. In terms of career accolades, both quarterbacks have very similar resumes.

Rodgers & Favre Career Accolade Comparison Category Aaron Rodgers Brett Favre Super Bowl Titles 1 1 Conference Championship Record 1-4 2-3 Playoff Record 11-10 13-11 MVPs 4 3 Pro Bowls 10 11 1st-Team All-Pro 4 3 Pass TD Leader 2 4 Pass Yards Leader 0 2 Passer Rating Leader 4 0

Both players left a little something to be desired when it was all said and done in Green Bay. The cheese-head fanbase would have hoped for more than two Super Bowl titles over the span of 31 seasons, especially with the level of elite quarterback play that was present within the organization. However, two titles in that time span are a lot better than most teams have experienced. Just ask some Dallas Cowboys fans.

Rodgers will eventually join Favre in Canton, Ohio as a first-ballot Hall of Famer at the conclusion of his playing career. Both signal callers solidified themselves as two of the best players to ever play the game during each of their times at Lambeau Field.

All statistics courtesy of Pro Football Reference unless stated otherwise.