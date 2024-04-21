Highlights Chelsea were denied a penalty when Cole Palmer's free-kick struck the hand of Jack Grealish.

No spot-kick was awarded, much to the frustration of everyone associated with the Blues.

A new angle has emerged which appears to show that Chelsea were wrongly denied a penalty by referee Michael Oliver.

New footage appears to show that Chelsea were wrongly denied a penalty during their FA Cup semi-final defeat against Manchester City at Wembley Stadium on Saturday. The Blues missed several glaring opportunities and ultimately lost the game 1-0 following a late Bernardo Silva strike.

Manchester City have now reached their fifth FA Cup final since 2010 after defeating Chelsea 1-0 in the semi-final.

Nicolas Jackson was guilty of failing to take his chances on the day as the Senegalese forward squandered three opportunities, including one where he was clean through on goal and was unable to convert after rounding Stefan Ortega.

Mauricio Pochettino's men had an advantage in the game as Man City played 120 minutes against Real Madrid only three days earlier, which Pep Guardiola made clear was unacceptable during an animated post-match interview with BBC Sport. Chelsea were the fresher side on the day, and it showed as they continued to hit quick counter-attacks and carve out opportunities.

Manchester City vs Chelsea Statistics Stat Man City Chelsea Goals 1 0 Expected Goals 0.84 1.16 Possession 62% 38% Total Shots 14 10 Shots on Target 3 5 Big Chances 1 1 Big Chances Missed 0 1

Nonetheless, the west London side were unable to find the net and their final chance of lifting silverware before the end of the season diminished, although there's every reason to believe they should have been awarded a penalty before City eventually took the lead.

Chelsea Denied Clear Penalty

Shortly before the hour mark, in-form midfielder Cole Palmer lined up a free-kick on the edge of the Citizens' 18-yard box. The ex-City youngster struck the ball towards goal, but his effort was thwarted by the wall of opposing players in front of him.

The Chelsea players were instant in their appeals to the referee as the ball had appeared to strike a hand as it was blocked. Replays showed the ball did in fact make contact with Jack Grealish, although the referee and VAR officials on the day weren't interested in awarding a spot-kick for the incident.

A new angle has emerged from just behind the position of Pochettino on the sidelines, which shows Grealish's arm moving towards the ball. As this stopped Palmer's shot from reaching the goal and the deliberate movement taking place, it appears the Blues should've had a stonewall penalty. Watch the clip below:

Palmer has been brilliant in front of goal this season and is one of the best penalty-takers around, meaning there's every chance the 21-year-old would have found the net from 12 yards out and the game could have ended completely differently. Pochettino and his side will be frustrated at the non-award as it means their only ambition for the remainder of the season is to qualify for European competition.

Pochettino Bemoans Penalty Incident

The Argentine wasn't impressed

Per the Daily Mail, Chelsea's manager explained that he sought clarification from Michael Oliver after the match. Despite the new footage suggesting it should have been a clear penalty, Pochettino claimed:

"From the touchline, it was difficult to see if it was a penalty. I was talking [to the referee] because after, Jesus [Perez] and my staff said it was a penalty. I only said to him, 'Why not go and check the penalty on the TV?'. I think from what I saw [it was a penalty], but move on."

The 52-year-old was happy to see his side play out such an even game with City, but ultimately left with nothing to show for their efforts. He added: "Today we competed well. I cannot say we were the better side because that is difficult to measure. The most important thing is we competed."

All statistics are courtesy of FotMob.