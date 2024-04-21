Highlights Cole Palmer has been Chelsea's standout performer of the season - but was leaving Man City the right decision?

The 21-year-old is currently the joint-top scorer in the Premier League with 20 goals and 10 assists to his name.

But he may have sacrificed the chance to win more silverware by leaving Pep Guardiola's side.

One of the biggest talking points ahead of Chelsea's FA Cup semi-final against Manchester City was the emergence of Cole Palmer, who swapped the Etihad Stadium for Stamford Bridge in September 2023. The 21-year-old was unable to help his new team get one over his former employers on Saturday as the Blues slipped to a 1-0 defeat.

Palmer was still the most influential player in the Chelsea team as they looked to hit the opposition on the counter-attack, with the majority of positive things they did in the attacking third of the pitch involving the gifted midfielder. Mauricio Pochettino had moved him into a central role, just behind Nicolas Jackson, after the Englishman had impressed on the right flank for the majority of the campaign.

He's already being treated as the main man for the west London outfit despite being in a team littered with hugely talented players. Palmer is expected to force his way into Gareth Southgate's England squad for Euro 2024 in the summer, but whether he's done enough to secure a starting berth is another question.

Nonetheless, the 2023-24 season has been a brilliant first full campaign at senior level for the young midfielder individually, but Chelsea have struggled to make an impact on the whole. This begs the question: has Palmer made the right call by swapping the sky blue of Man City for the blue of Chelsea?

GIVEMESPORT Key Statistic: Cole Palmer has scored 17 more goals for Chelsea (23) than he managed for Manchester City (6), in two fewer appearances.

The Pros of Palmer's Chelsea Move

Individual success has come his way

After Jeremy Doku arrived at the Etihad in the summer of 2023, it appeared unlikely that too many minutes would be handed to Palmer in the 2023-24 season. The 21-year-old had only started three Premier League matches for the Citizens and had been asking Pep Guardiola to leave the club for two years, according to the City manager.

He has now been a regular part of the Chelsea first-team and his new club have reaped the rewards. Palmer has hit the 20-goal mark in the league alone, and he is now competing with his ex-colleague, Erling Haaland, to win the Golden Boot. To be doing so from the right wing and as part of a struggling team is impressive in its own right.

The FA Cup semi-final showed that Pochettino is more than willing to shape his team around the strength of his playmaker, which includes his dribbling and passing ability. It's extremely unlikely Palmer would ever break into a central role at Man City, ahead of the likes of Kevin De Bruyne, Phil Foden and Bernardo Silva.

Cole Palmer's Chelsea Statistics Competition Games Goals Assists Premier League 27 20 9 EFL Cup 6 2 2 FA Cup 6 1 2

The Cons of Palmer's Chelsea Move

Team success may have been sacrificed

The only achievement left for Chelsea in the 2023-24 season is to qualify for European football, whereas Man City are still competing for two trophies. The Citizens are in the driving seat in the title race and are now in the FA Cup final after defeating the Blues.

Palmer was on the fringes of the treble-winning team in the previous campaign, and even scored a vital goal in the Super Cup success at the start of the current term, before making the switch to west London. With the state of both clubs, it's likely Palmer has sacrificed a lot of team honours by moving to Chelsea, as the Blues have struggled to win many competitions over recent years, while City are always in the mix for multiple titles.

Many players are content to be squad players in successful teams, just to be able to say they've won varius prestigious awards across their careers - but the ex-City youth product had bigger aspirations for himself. For that alone, he deserves credit for taking the gamble.

Verdict

Palmer made the right choice to further his own career

Ultimately, we believe Palmer made the right decision - a decision that gives him a far stronger chance of furthering his career and maximising his potential. While all the collective accolades are impressive on a CV, would the player feel truly fulfilled when looking back on his playing days as someone who spent the majority of his time on the bench?

This could well have happened to the 21-year-old with the number of world-class stars in Guardiola's squad. His move to Chelsea allowed him to compete for prestigious individual honours such as the Young Player of the Year and Player of the Year awards, as well as putting himself in contention to feature at international tournaments, including the upcoming European Championships. He is one of the most talked about footballers in the world at the minute, and the likelihood of that being the case if he'd agreed to stay put in Manchester is extremely low.

The Blues have a young team and could well be in with a chance of lifting trophies in the years to come. Palmer has more than a decade left in the game, meaning trophies can come later. And given his talent, it's fair to assume the silverware will eventually follow.

All statistics in this article are courtesy of Transfermarkt (Correct as of 21/04/2024).