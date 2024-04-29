Highlights The Atlanta Falcons shocked the NFL world by drafting Michael Penix Jr. at eighth overall, a pick considered to be a reach by many.

Bralen Trice was their third-round selection, even though he was projected as a late-first round pick.

The steal of Bralen Trice could make up for the reach for Michael Penix Jr.

The 2024 NFL Draft was a wild one, and the Atlanta Falcons deserve a large amount of credit for that. The team made a lot of moves, and some of them made sense, while others left many scratching their heads.

The biggest brow-furrowing move came when the Falcons decided to draft Michael Penix Jr. with the eighth overall pick. It's nothing against Penix, as he could develop into a very solid quarterback in the NFL, but the selection was quite perplexing, and the NFL world reacted as such.

Their move on April 25 was strange, and their reach on DT Ruke Orhorhoro in the second round was even more peculiar. However, the Falcons did a lot better later in the draft, snagging impressive edge rusher Bralen Trice, on whom many had a first round grade, way down in the third round.

Why the Michael Penix Jr. Pick Was A Reach

Atlanta already seemed set at QB for the foreseeable future

There are a few reasons why the rest of the league was shocked by the Penix pick.

First, Atlanta signed Kirk Cousins to a four-year contract this offseason, which is worth up to $180 million dollars and includes $100 million guaranteed. With that in mind, it's a little confusing that they decided to take a quarterback with their first-round pick just a month later, especially considering Penix Jr. is no spring chicken, as he'll be turning 24 next week.

GIVEMESPORT Key Stat: Kirk Cousins' $100 million in guarantees represents a massive investment, but, believe it or not, it doesn't even put the 12-year veteran in the top 10 for most guaranteed money among QBs. His number puts him over $10 million behind Jared Goff in 11th and $26 million behind Dak Prescott in 10th.

Even if they did need a quarterback, this pick still would have been considered a reach. Penix was projected by many to be selected at the end of the first round or the beginning of the second round.

For what it's worth, GIVEMESPORT's final 2024 mock had Penix going No. 44 to the Las Vegas Raiders, who were unable to nab a QB in the draft, likely because they were not expecting this move from Atlanta at No. 8.

There wasn't any rush of quarterbacks getting selected before him either—picks No. 4-7 were not signal callers—which could have explained part of their urgency. All in all, by the time Cousins' contract is up, Penix will be 27, and will be through the guaranteed four years on his rookie deal.

The pick didn't make sense then, and it doesn't now. However, when looking at the rest of the Falcons' draft, it doesn't necessarily look too bad. Specifically, their third round selection of Bralen Trice looks like a steal that could make up for what seems a lot like a botched first-rounder.

Bralen Trice Was a Steal in the 3rd Round

Suspected by some to be a 1st-round talent, Trice brings great value for a 3rd-round pick

Bralen Trice is an active, high-energy pass-rusher who is able to consistently disrupt the offense. Trice brings effort that can't be taught, and he doesn't take a play off. He plays fast, and can quickly get to his second and third pass-rush moves if his first doesn't get the job done.

Trice can get side-to-side fast, and can plant his foot in the ground, then cross in front of the offensive lineman's face before they can even react.

Trice also has really good bend, and when rushing around the outside, he's flexible enough to dip under or around tackles. He has a repertoire of pass-rushing moves he can go to, and utilizes them at the right time to keep opposing linemen on their toes. He can rush the passer from multiple alignments as well. Finally, Trice is very solid at setting the edge against the run to keep runners inside.

Bralen Trice College Statistics Year Tackles Tackles for Loss Sacks 2021 14 5 2.0 2022 38 12 9.0 2023 49 11.5 7.0

Now, there are a couple of issues that could have been the reason for Trice's fall in the draft. While his energy gives him active hands, he can be inconsistent with his timing, which occasionally hurts him against both the pass and the run. Also, while he does give great effort, Trice is not able to consistently shed blocks, limiting his potential as a contributor in run-defense and indicating a need to beef up slightly this summer.

With that said, Trice was projected by many scouts to be selected near the end of the first round. Trice was projected as high as the 17th overall pick, but was considered by most to be selected from the end of the first round, to the beginning of the second, at the latest. With that in mind, the fact that Atlanta was able to add Trice with the 74th overall pick, in the third round, feels like quite a steal.

As a whole, the Falcons' draft class was very confusing. They reached as far as possible with Penix, and followed that up with the selection of Ruke Orhorhoro in the second round, who many considered an even bigger reach. They managed to make up for that a bit by snagging Trice in the third round, which currently looks like a steal, unlike the two prior picks before.

Falcons' 2024 Draft Class Player Position Pick # Former School Michael Penix Jr. QB 8 Washington Ruke Orhorhoro DL 35 Clemson Bralen Trice EDGE 74 Washington Brandon Dorlus DL 109 Oregon J.D. Bertrand LB 143 Notre Dame Jase McClellan RB 186 Alabama Casey Washington WR 187 Illinois Zion Logue DT 197 Georgia

Now, does the selection of Trice make up for their reach with Penix? Probably not. While Trice will likely be a good or great NFL player, he wouldn't have been selected with the eighth pick—although we shouldn't put anything past the Falcons.

They could have added somebody more valuable to their team right now, and avoid straining their relationship with their new quarterback, all while still selecting Trice in the second or third round.

Trice is a steal, and could be looked at in the future as one of the better picks in the draft. He's a name to watch out for in 2024 and beyond.

