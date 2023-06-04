Manchester United fans have spotted that Jadon Sancho failed to shake Sir Alex Ferguson's hand before the FA Cup final.

United lost the final at Wembley against rivals Man City, going down 2-1 thanks to two Ilkay Gundogan goals.

The Red Devils did draw level before half time through Bruno Fernandes' penalty but were ultimately the second-best side throughout the afternoon.

Alex Ferguson greeted Man Utd squad before the final

Before the game, legendary manager Ferguson was pitchside to greet the entire team as they walked out at Wembley.

A video has emerged of Fergie greeting manager Erik ten Hag before an embrace with each and every player - apart from one.

Ferguson didn't have the opportunity to greet Sancho, who appeared to walk straight past the Scot.

We're pretty sure Sancho simply wasn't concentrating and completely missed Ferguson, but it was something that many fans noticed.

VIDEO: Sancho misses Ferguson's handshake

Man Utd fans notice Sancho 'snubbed' Sir Alex Ferguson

Sancho had a disappointing afternoon at Wembley in the Cup final.

The former Borussia Dortmund man was substituted after 78 minutes following a fairly uneventful display.

It's been another disappointing campaign for the winger, scoring just seven goals and registering three assists in 41 appearances in all competitions.

Sancho is on 'borrowed time' at Man Utd

Before the cup final, former United striker, Dwight Yorke, insisted that Sancho was on 'borrowed time' at Old Trafford.

"It’s a bit of a mystery with Jadon Sancho," Yorke told AceOdds. "He had so much potential and hope when he joined Manchester United.

"It was a huge investment and he did a really amazing job when he was at Dortmund.

"For some reason the transition from there to Manchester hasn’t really worked out in the way that we all thought it might for him.

"He’s really struggled, whether it’s from a mental point of view, which seems to be well documented. He hasn’t really lived up to the price tag.

"So yeah, he’s on borrowed time, I suppose, because he hasn’t really produced the goods that we expected.

"Maybe he should be given another chance, another lifeline. But he’s on borrowed time as far as I’m concerned."