The Australian was in stunning form for Chelsea last season

Did Sam Kerr deserve to win The Best FIFA Women's Player?

Sam Kerr enjoyed an outstanding season for Chelsea last year - but it was still only enough to finish fourth in the Best FIFA Women's Player voting.

The 29-year-old has been nominated for the Best Women's Player award consistently since 2017 but is still yet to be presented with first prize.

In the end, it was Spain's Alexia Putellas who claimed the honour for the second year in a row, ahead of US star Alex Morgan and England hero Beth Mead.

But Kerr has a right to feel aggrieved, especially given her achievements during the eligibility period between August 2021 and July 2022.

Indeed, within this time frame, Kerr won the Women's Super League and finished as the WSL's Golden Boot winner for the second season in a row.

The Australian also won the FA Cup twice during this period – netting a double in both finals.

And while Putellas, Mead and Morgan all enjoyed fine seasons in their own right, it's hard to think of a more clinical striker in world football than Kerr.

Sam Kerr's highlights compilation

A video of Kerr's best bits has been shared on Twitter, and it's fair to say the Aussie was simply unplayable at times.

From her deft chip against Arsenal at Wembley, to her stunning volley against Man United on the final day of the season – Kerr scored more wonder goals in a single season than most players have done in their careers.

Check out the highlights for yourself below:

VIDEO: Sam Kerr's incredible highlights from 21/22 season

Hayes labels Kerr as 'best in the business'

Last weekend, Kerr was on fire again and scored Chelsea's second in a 2-0 win versus title rivals Arsenal.

It means the forward has now scored 82 goals in just 100 matches for the Blues – a truly staggering return.

"Some players get off a plane on Thursday night and complain about being tired on Friday - not her," Hayes stressed. "She comes in, does everything necessary and lifts the spirit of everyone in the building.

"She is the best in the business, and it's not just 82 goals in 100 games, it is the mentality. The spirit shown in challenging circumstances which, as a team, we showed better today."

Given Chelsea are on course to win another league title, and with the World Cup to come in the summer, perhaps next year could finally be the time Kerr is hailed as the best women's player on the planet.

You can find all the latest football news right here on GiveMeSport.