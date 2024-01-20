Highlights The Dallas Cowboys announced on January 18 that Mike McCarthy will remain head coach of the franchise in 2024.

Despite suffering a stunning upset to the Packers in the Wild Card Round, Jerry Jones has publicly given McCarthy his vote of confidence.

The Cowboys will be faced with difficult offseason decisions, as they're over the cap and have limited draft picks with which to improve their roster.

On January 18, four days after their shocking (and early) playoff exit, the Dallas Cowboys announced they'd be retaining head coach Mike McCarthy for the 2024 NFL season.

The move is controversial, to say the least, as legions of Cowboys fans made their disdain for their embattled head coach known, while other fan bases celebrated the announcement.

McCarthy has been successful in Dallas, posting three consecutive 12-win seasons since his dud debut year during the pandemic. However, the Cowboys operate with a "Super Bowl-or-bust" mentality every season, and the failure of the team to reach their first Conference Championship Game since 1995 cannot be overlooked.

With McCarthy's return for 2024 now official, did the Cowboys make the right move in trusting him to turn the narrative around? Or have they condemned themselves to another year of early playoff disappointment?

GMS NFL writer Brandon Glick argues why the Cowboys made the WRONG decision on Mike McCarthy:

McCarthy has a history of playoff failures

Since Green Bay tenure, McCarthy has long disappointed on the biggest stage

McCarthy has had the benefit of coaching some special talents in his two NFL head coaching stops, and that remains especially true of the 2023 Cowboys.

From MVP-candidate Dak Prescott, to star receiver CeeDee Lamb, to All-Pro edge rusher Micah Parsons, the team had no shortage of stars this year. Alas, Dallas had yet another disturbing playoff defeat at home this year, this time to McCarthy's old team, the Green Bay Packers.

It was just another in a long line of postseason duds for McCarthy, as he's made just four NFC Championship Games in his 17 seasons coaching the Packers and Cowboys.

Mike McCarthy Career Postseason Performance Team Year Won Lost Win % Result Packers 2007 1 1 .500 Lost to New York Giants in NFC Championship Game Packers 2009 0 1 .000 Lost to Arizona Cardinals in NFC Wild Card Game Packers 2010 4 0 1.000 Super Bowl XLV champions Packers 2011 0 1 .000 Lost to New York Giants in NFC Divisional Game Packers 2012 1 1 .500 Lost to San Francisco 49ers in NFC Divisional Game Packers 2013 0 1 .000 Lost to San Francisco 49ers in NFC Wild Card Game Packers 2014 1 1 .500 Lost to Seattle Seahawks in NFC Championship Game Packers 2015 1 1 .500 Lost to Arizona Cardinals in NFC Divisional Game Packers 2016 2 1 .667 Lost to Atlanta Falcons in NFC Championship Game Packers Total 10 8 .556 4 Championship Game Appearances Cowboys 2021 0 1 .000 Lost to San Francisco 49ers in NFC Wild Card Game Cowboys 2022 1 1 .500 Lost to San Francisco 49ers in NFC Divisional Game Cowboys 2023 0 1 .000 Lost to Green Bay Packers in NFC Wild Card Game Cowboys Total 1 3 .250 0 Championship Game Appearances

What makes those playoff defeats even more vexing, though, is that McCarthy has failed to capitalize on the primes of some of the most talented players in NFL history.

In Green Bay, McCarthy had Aaron Rodgers—one of the most singularly game-wrecking, win-probability defying, talent deficiency-masking entities in the pantheon of the sport—and won one Super Bowl with him. One. In other words, the same number of trophies that Doug Pederson won with Nick Foles or Brian Billick won with Trent Dilfer.

McCarthy produces consistently impressive regular season performances, which is not a skill to be overlooked. Guiding a team to the playoffs year after year is a valuable and uncommon trait that few coaches share. But McCarthy has rarely done anything of substance once he makes it to the Big Dance. Why the Cowboys feel as though he'll be capable of turning that narrative around in 2024 is anyone's guess.

Cowboys' flexibility is limited

With negative cap space and limited draft picks, Dallas won't be able to overhaul roster

When a team flounders in the playoffs, fans take solace in the promise of the offseason ahead. Incoming draft prospects, high-priced free agents, and marquee trade candidates offer silver linings to teams that often feel a player or two away from true title contention.

Unfortunately for the Cowboys, that kind of lucrative offseason isn't in the cards in 2024. The accounting books are backlogged with onerous deals, and they're already missing a fourth-round pick due to the Trey Lance trade with the San Francisco 49ers.

In 2024, the Cowboys have a whopping eight players with a cap hit of $10+ million:

QB Dak Prescott ($59.5m cap hit)

OG Zack Martin ($28.5m)

DE DeMarcus Lawrence ($20.5m)

WR CeeDee Lamb (~$18m)

CB Trevon Diggs ($16.25m)

WR Michael Gallup ($13.85m)

OT Terence Steele ($11m)

WR Brandin Cooks ($10m)

Restructures will be in order (especially for Prescott), and a number of players will be cap casualties, but the Cowboys aren't working from an advantageous position. They'll have work to do just to become cap compliant, and some very difficult choices lie ahead if the team wants to have any significant cap space with which to make additions.

On the draft side of things, the Cowboys currently have seven draft picks in 2024:

One First Round pick (24th overall)

One Second Round pick

One Third Round pick

One Fifth Round pick

One Sixth Round pick

Two Seventh Round picks (one via Las Vegas Raiders)

All of those picks will be in the latter half of each round due to the Cowboys' relative success this year, meaning they won't have the necessary ammunition to trade up for an elite prospect. The roster is well-balanced, but the team could clearly use reinforcements on defense after surrendering 48 points and 415 yards to the Packers in their Wild Card loss.

Add it all up, and the Cowboys don't have a ton of paths to a significant roster overhaul or any impact additions this offseason. In order to improve their standing, they'll have to see a lot of internal improvement from their in-house players next season.

Doing so with a fresh voice and novel ideas in the locker room would have been far easier than with whatever message McCarthy will be rehashing in Year Five of his tenure in Dallas.

Jerry Jones is the only face of the franchise

Cowboys' owner has proven he's more interested in notoriety than winning

Jerry Jones is a unique owner in the NFL sphere. He's often at the forefront of the team's roster decisions, and he's always trying to remain relevant in the zeitgeist of football.

Sometimes, that level of involvement pays dividends. He was heavily involved in the team's drafting of both Prescott and Lamb, and he's been responsible for some team-friendly extensions with Lawrence and Diggs.

However, Jones' incessant need to be the face of the Cowboys betrays the very M.O. of the franchise. Dallas may claim to be "only focused on Super Bowls", but it's clear their owner doesn't always act in the best interest of that singular goal.

The decision to retain McCarthy isn't inherently bad because it guarantees the Cowboys will fail next season; rather, it propagates the notion that Jones is stubborn and unwilling to take outside criticism. Instead of swallowing his pride and admitting his mistake by firing McCarthy, Jones has given him one more chance despite the lack of progress the team has shown.

Only time will tell if the Cowboys made the right call by keeping McCarthy, but at this point, it's clear they didn't explore all the possible avenues to improving their team for next season.

The head coaching market has never been better

A bevy of accomplished head coaches are on the market in 2024

Arguably the biggest reason for letting go of McCarthy now rather than in 2025 is the quality of the head coaches that are currently on the market in the NFL. The options are seemingly endless, with several Super Bowl-winning coaches available as well as a recent NCAAF champion and a former NFL Coach of the Year recipient.

Bill Belichick may have relished the idea of taking the controls of one of the most storied franchises in NFL history, but after a couple of meetings with the Atlanta Falcons, it seems he's made up his mind on where he'll go next.

Jim Harbaugh is fresh off of a National Championship win with his alma mater, the Michigan Wolverines, and he had immense success in his previous NFL stint with the San Francisco 49ers, during which he led them to the Super Bowl in 2012. Harbaugh has interviewed with several teams, but his dialogue with Ann Arbor remains open.

2021 NFL Coach of the Year, Mike Vrabel, was also surprisingly canned by the Tennessee Titans after a disappointing 2023 campaign. Vrabel can not only help with Dallas' defensive issues, but he is a leader of men who could inspire one of the most talented rosters in football to reach their ceiling. There are many teams in the league that would love to have Vrabel, who was a three-time Super Bowl winner as a player.

The Seattle Seahawks also surprisingly removed Pete Carroll as their head coach, moving him to an advisor role in the interim. Carroll may be 72 years old, but he has said that he still has a desire to coach, and he's another guy, like Vrabel, who could reinvigorate what feels like a stale locker room with his ageless energy.

And that's all before mentioning the intriguing coordinators that are due for head coaching gigs. Detroit's OC Ben Johnson, Washington's OC Eric Bieniemy, and Houston's OC Bobbly Slowik are just a few of the options that could have pushed the Cowboys over the hump and into the NFC Championship Game.

GMS NFL writer Evan Bruner argues why the Cowboys made the RIGHT decision on Mike McCarthy:

A consistent tenure

McCarthy has been the most succesful Cowboys coach in recent memory

© Sam Navarro-USA TODAY Sports

Although McCarthy’s return comes much to the chagrin of Cowboys fans, it isn’t entirely ill-advised. One of the reasons Dallas is never satisfied is the franchise seems to be stuck on chasing the sustained success it had in the 1970s and 1990s.

Using those teams as a measuring stick for the group today is bound to lead to disappointment. When setting more attainable standards, the Cowboys' recent accomplishments stack up quite well compared to the rest of the league. McCarthy is 42-25 in his four years at the helm and has won 36 games in the last three years, which is the second most behind the Kansas City Chiefs.

McCarthy has proven that he can put together a competitive team. By moving on from an established coach, Dallas runs the risk of downgrading. As of now, the Cowboys are a perennial playoff team and have qualified for the postseason in three straight years for the first time since the 1990s.

While it’s easy to fixate on what the Cowboys haven’t accomplished in the last four years, it’s equally important to acknowledge what they have. Under McCarthy, the Cowboys have sustained a level of success not seen since they were a dynasty. They shouldn’t take that for granted.

The Jerry Jones conundrum

The Cowboys' owner limits who the team can pursue

© Geoff Burke-USA TODAY Sports

Possibly the most compelling defense for retaining McCarthy is the relationship he has with owner Jerry Jones. Calling Jones a micromanager would almost be an understatement. He’s an omnipresent figure who wants to have the final say in virtually every matter.

While the passion Jones has for his franchise is admirable, the environment he has created in Dallas isn’t. Asking Jones to change at this point of his life is irrational and unrealistic. This means that Dallas has to account for its insatiable owner and any logistical problems he might cause in any decision regarding personnel.

In the case of head coaching candidates, this drastically limits the Cowboys’ options. Jones wants a head coach whom he can control and that will answer to him at all times. Guys like Bill Belichick and Jim Harbaugh would simply never abide by those rules.

Ideally, the most valuable franchise in all of North American sports wouldn’t have to accommodate its 81-year-old owner at the expense of the team. However, that’s not the present-day reality the Cowboys face.

Jones' tendencies can be used as an argument against McCarthy, but it also provides the best defense for keeping him. The allure of a head coaching change is that the team can bring in a better guy than they currently have. It’s not a matter of whether better coaches than McCarthy exist (they do); rather, it’s an issue of how they can succeed in such a unique workplace environment.

Under the current structure, the more accomplished and authoritative coaches simply won’t work in Dallas. Their styles require a level of autonomy that Jones won’t tolerate. As unfortunate as it might sound, the Cowboys need a guy like McCarthy. He’s willing to put up with Jones while keeping him from affecting the locker room dynamic.

There’s always next year

McCarthy's future with team remains up in the air

© Wm. Glasheen USA TODAY NETWORK-Wisconsin / USA TODAY NETWORK

At the end of the day, McCarthy’s job security for 2024 is set in stone. Beyond that, nothing has been finalized. It’s not as if he’s been anointed head coach for life; he’s simply getting another year. Generally, coaches who get fired in their first three to four years are let go because their teams are either uncompetitive or underperforming. It’s hard to say McCarthy’s squads fit either description.

Of course, postseason success is factored into head coaching decisions, and if the Cowboys continue to make early exits, it should affect McCarthy’s job status, but if one postseason win in four years was a truly fireable offense, the likes of Sean Payton, Mike Tomlin, John Harbaugh, and Kevin Stefanski would all be out of jobs.

McCarthy’s performance will be closely monitored next season, and if it doesn’t measure up, the Cowboys may take action. For right now, though, Dallas is sitting tight and that decision is far from an indefensible one.

All stats courtesy of Pro Football Reference unless stated otherwise. All cap figures via Spotrac.