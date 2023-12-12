Highlights The Golden State Warriors are below .500 and struggling, raising concerns about their current core.

Stephen Curry remains a top player, but Klay Thompson and Draymond Green have visibly declined.

The Warriors' draft picks have not been productive, and their reluctance to make changes may hinder their future success.

This wasn't where fans envisioned that the Golden State Warriors would be approximately a month and a half into the 2023-24 NBA season. At the time of writing, they're below .500 at just 10-12, firmly entrenched in 11th seed and four games back of a guaranteed playoff spot.

It's certainly not time to call it quits yet, but the concern surrounding this team and its current core is mounting.

A 10-12 record would be decent through 22 games for most franchises, but the expectations are higher for this Warriors squad. They're proven winners, with multiple former champions on the roster, including the Big 3 that led them to four titles in the last decade.

So long as Stephen Curry, Klay Thompson, and Draymond Green are in the lineup, the expectations for Golden State will remain at championship or bust.

But the main driving force behind the fans' lofty hopes for this Warriors team is Curry's continued greatness. Other stars his age, including his own teammates, have visibly declined over the past few years, but the Baby-Faced Assassin seems as spry as ever, arguably even improving in some facets of the game that he's dominated for 15 seasons.

Stephen Curry Statistics 2015-16 MVP season 2023-24 season Points 30.1 29.4 Assists 6.7 4.4 Rebounds 5.4 5.1 Field-goal % 50.4 47.6 3-point field-goal % 45.4 43.2

Curry has maintained his status as a viable top option for a championship team. Unfortunately for him and Warriors fans, the rest of the Golden State players have yet to prove that they have the makeup of a title roster.

The Warriors' declining core

Curry-Thompson-Green average age: 33

It's understandable why some of his running mates have taken a step back. Thompson has incurred and recovered from two injuries that often end players' careers: an ACL and an Achilles tear. After two seasons lost to surgery and rehabilitation, Thompson mostly returned to form as a dangerous flamethrower who can't be left alone on the perimeter for even a second.

He averaged over 20 points per game on over 38 percent shooting from deep in both of the last two years.

But even in those last two campaigns, especially in the playoffs, it was clear that Thompson's injuries had sapped away some of the mobility that not only made him one of the most lethal off-ball weapons in NBA history, but also one of the league's premier perimeter defenders.

This season, it's becoming apparent that his medical history has caused him to age swiftly and ungracefully. Now, he's averaging just 15.8 points per outing on 40.4 percent shooting from the field and 35.4 percent from beyond the arc.

Klay Thompson - 2023-24 Advanced Statistics Offensive rating 115.8 Defensive rating 117.5 Net rating -1.8 Player Impact Estimate 10.9

Green's regression hasn't been quite as drastic. He's actually as imperative as ever to Golden State on both ends of the floor, but therein lies the problem. The Warriors are overly reliant on Green's impact, as he's now 33 years old himself and showing signs of the wear and tear suffered through a near-decade of extended postseason runs.

It's obvious that Curry can still be the best player on a title team, but it's also just as clear that Thompson and Green, his dynastic sidekicks, are no longer dominant enough to cover for all the flaws on Golden State's roster.

Throughout their four championships and all the seasons in between, the Warriors were able to supplement their supporting cast with aging, ring-chasing veterans and could thrive with limited depth around their superstars.

But now, Thompson and Green have become the aging veterans and the only superstar left on the roster is Curry, who won't be able to carry this team by himself.

Golden State's draft blunders have come back to bite them

3 lottery picks since 2020

It's not as though the franchise didn't see this coming. Starting in 2018, the Warriors stopped trading away their first-round picks in order to bring in immediate veteran help for their core, recognizing that their dynasty couldn't last forever.

In the 2020 and 2021 offseasons, with help from the extended absences of Curry and Thompson due to injury, Golden State accumulated three lottery picks: the second pick in 2020 and the seventh and 14th selections in 2021.

This collection of draft capital was meant to help the franchise enact their "two timelines" plan, as a way to fill out their supporting cast with high-ceiling prospects that would hopefully grow into stars of their own down the road.

With those three picks, they added James Wiseman in 2020, and Jonathan Kuminga and Moses Moody in 2021. Not only did none of these players turn out to be productive support pieces for their current core, their star potential quickly dissipated through the years.

Jonathan Kuminga Statistics 2021-22 (Rookie Year) 2023-24 (Current Year) Minutes 16.9 20.1 Points 9.3 11.7 Rebounds 3.3 3.3 Assists 0.9 1.0 Field-goal % 51.3 46.9 3-point field-goal % 33.6 28.0

Moody and Kuminga are still with the team and could theoretically still improve — Moody has shown some promising glimpses in an otherwise disappointing season this year for the Warriors — but Golden State was ultimately forced to deal away Wiseman. Ultimately, their former second-overall pick only brought back two second round selections.

The Wiseman trade was a perfect summation of the downfall of the Warriors dynasty. The franchise has built quite an ego for itself and deservedly so, but their pride seems to be leading to an abrupt end to their run.

Rather than admit that they whiffed on Wiseman, they held onto their project out of Memphis for too long, until his trade value diminished completely. The same has already happened to both Kuminga and Moody, neither of whom would bring back much in a potential deal.

It's too late for the Warriors to blow it up now

More importantly, though, Golden State has held onto their core way past its expiration date. Thompson, who's in a contract year, has been a negative player for them by every metric.

Had they dealt him away after their title run in 2022, he would have commanded close to a star's ransom in a deal. Now, they'd likely have to include sweeteners just to get him off of their books.

Not only is Thompson fairly useless to them in terms of trade talks, his very presence is holding the team back. As a crucial member of the dynasty and Curry's brother in splash, it's not like the Warriors can just bench him due to a quarter-season of poor play, even if Moody is outplaying him by every measure.

He'll also be looking for the franchise to take care of him this summer when he's up for a new contract.

The cherry on top of the days-old, melted sundae that the Warriors have left on the counter is the fact that Golden State doesn't even own their first-round pick in this upcoming draft. Should the selection land out of the top four, they'll be relaying the pick to the Portland Trail Blazers.

Golden State Warriors Upcoming Draft Picks 2024 1st round pick - traded to Portland

2nd round pick - owned by Houston or Cleveland 2025 1st round pick

2nd round pick - acquired from Charlotte

2nd round pick - owned by WAS, BOS, DAL or DET 2026 1st round pick

2nd round pick - acquired from Atlanta

2nd round pick - owned by Oklahoma City 2027 1st round pick

2nd round pick - owned by Washington Source: Fanspo

It would behoove the Dubs to bottom out and try to land a top-four selection this summer, as it's clear they're a notch or two below the true contenders in the league this year.

But, due to their insistence on retaining their pieces, all of their movable pieces have completely depreciated and Curry's too good for the Warriors to wind up at the top of the draft board organically.

Had the Warriors revamped their roster following their 2022 title, everyone could have had a happy ending, and they very well could have a new contending roster by now.

Thompson could have gone away from Golden State on top, coming off of his fourth ring with the team. Wiseman, Kuminga, and/or Moody could have been dealt away to rebuilding teams for a new supporting cast for Curry.

Instead, the Warriors are stuck in no man's land, too good to keep their own pick and too bad to truly compete for a title, despite Curry's lasting greatness. Even if they wanted to, it's too late for them to blow it up, at least if they expect to get good pieces in return for their depreciated assets.

And this summer, they'll have to either spurn a franchise legend in Thompson or lock themselves down for more years with an old, uninspiring core, all while Curry is still in the waning years of his prime.