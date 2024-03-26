Highlights Richard Keys urged Manchester United against hiring Gareth Southgate.

Manchester United have been linked with a move to appoint England manager Gareth Southgate as a replacement for Erik ten Hag, but presenter Richard Keys has urged the Red Devils to bring in Didier Deschamps instead.

With INEOS acquiring a 25% stake at Old Trafford, Sir Jim Ratcliffe is set to make a host of changes at the club as they look to head in a different direction. Ten Hag's job might not be safe, with United likely identifying potential replacements in case they opt to pull the trigger.

England boss Southgate has been heavily linked, but his lack of experience in club football has led to question marks surrounding whether he'd be the right fit.

Keys Urges United to Avoid Southgate

Deschamps would be a better options

In his weekly blog, pundit Keys has urged Manchester United to avoid appointing Southgate as a replacement for ten Hag...

"Look. I like Southgate. He’s given England fans pride back in their team. England now go into tournaments with a belief to match the inevitable hype. It’s different. But - manager of Manchester United? Not for me. United should be looking along the top shelf. I know that reduces the number of candidates, but there isn’t much real quality about."

Despite Southgate being in one of the biggest roles in world football with England, the pressure isn't the same as managing a club the size of United. International football is a completely different ball game, and Southgate has minimal experience in his managerial career when it comes to club football.

Keys has suggested that a manager like Deschamps, who is currently in charge of France, would be a better option for United, while Zinedine Zidane and Xabi Alonso would also be ideal candidates...

"Deschamps? Yes. Zidane? Yes. I was laughed out of court at the back end of last year when I said they should go and get Alonso - agree a deal with his ‘people’ and guarantee him five years to get it right."

Deschamps was previously described as an 'amazing man manager' by Patrice Evra, so that's one former United player who would be on board with him entering the hot seat at Old Trafford. The French national team coach is also managing in international, just like Southgate, but the 55-year-old undoubtedly has more experience in club football. The Bayonne-born boss has also been in charge of Marseille, Juventus, and Monaco during his career.

Man Utd's Interest in Southgate Has Split Opinion

Stan Collymore is against the idea

Reports have suggested that Sir Jim Ratcliffe has identified Southgate as one of the leading candidates to replace ten Hag if United opt to make a change in the dugout. The England manager is set to leave his current role in December as it stands, with his contract expiring, and INEOS are reportedly confident of being able to convince him to move to Old Trafford.

Speaking in his CaughtOffside column, former Liverpool striker Stan Collymore has claimed that the Red Devils should be looking for a manager who has performed well at club level. He's also hinted that he might not have the 'huge personality' that is required to manage a big club and he wouldn't be his first choice to take over at United.