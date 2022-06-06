Highlights N'Golo Kante arrived late for France training in 2018 and Didier Deschamps' reaction was brilliant.

The midfielder explained that his train had been delayed but Les Bleus' manager had a nifty solution.

"Just run, you run faster than the train," Deschamps joked.

Name a footballer more loved by neutral fans than N'Golo Kante. We'll wait. The France and Al-Ittihad star captured the imaginations of the football-loving public while in the colours of Leicester City, where he quickly established himself as one of the trustiest engines in the game.

He was a crucial cog in the Foxes side that upset the odds to claim an unprecedented Premier League title in 2015-16 before he made a big-money move to Chelsea. Since that title and that move, his trophy haul has only grown, with Kante adding further domestic titles, the Champions League and, of course, the World Cup to his collection.

Why Kante is So Popular

France star is universally loved

The man just never seems to stop and, when he's on form, will make the pitch feel incredibly small for the opposition. Former teammate Eden Hazard once said of Kante: "Sometimes, when I'm on the pitch, I see him twice. One on the left and one on the right. I think I'm playing with twins!"

Be it in club football or on the international stage, Kante has never let his side down, giving absolutely everything he has when he steps onto a pitch. Alongside his never-say-die attitude, it wouldn't be wrong to describe Kante as one of the most humble men in the game. He regularly shies away from the limelight, drove a modest Mini Cooper during his time in the Premier League and does all he can to avoid headlines.

It's that combination of humility and ability that has so endeared the man to football fans, teammates, and even the staff responsible for him. If ever you needed further proof of how loved he is, look no further than the reaction of the French staff when Kante turned up late for training after his train was hit with delays in 2018.

When Kante Was Late for France Training

Deschamps' reaction was brilliant

Instead of admonishing the tardy star, they instead chose to shower Kante with love, joking and playing around with him. After explaining to France boss Didier Deschamps that his train was late, Deschamps said to Kante:

"Just run. You run faster than the train!"

Kante spent eight seasons in England - one with Leicester and seven with Chelsea - before bringing his Premier League stint to an end by joining Saudi Pro League side Al-Ittihad in 2023. It appeared as though Kante's international career was over after he went two years without making an appearance for his country, but he was handed a surprise call-up to the squad for the 2024 European Championship in Germany.