Few strikers are mentioned in the same breath as Didier Drogba and with good reason. The Chelsea icon, who retired from football in 2018, enjoyed staggering levels of success with the Blues, winning four Premier Leagues, four FA Cups and three League Cups across two stints with the club.

Most famously, Drogba won the 2011/12 Champions League with Chelsea, their first-ever as a club, with the Ivorian scoring a late equaliser in regular time, which eventually led the game to penalties, from which Chelsea emerged victorious against Bayern Munich. The forward was an exquisite finisher and an exceptional target man.

Drogba was known for his performance on the biggest of stages, with the forward scarcely ever doing anything other than positively impacting a final for his team. As such, Drogba’s opinions, years after his retirement, are still keenly listened to, given the impact that he had on the game as a player. His thoughts on Thierry Henry, in this case, were no different.

‘He Was Fantastic,’ ‘He Was Exceptional’

Drogba full of praise for Arsenal icon

Thierry Henry Arsenal 2003

In 2024, during an interview with B/R Football, Drogba was asked which player should have won a Ballon d’Or that never did. Without much hesitation at all, the former striker put forward Thierry Henry’s name. Drogba stated:

“Thierry Henry (deserved to win a Ballon d’Or). He deserved it 10 times. I think he was fantastic in the Premier League but also with the national team. In the Champions League, he was exceptional, scoring goals, winning games on his own for his team. We’re talking about Thierry Henry. I don’t know if there’s anything more to say.”

In a star-studded career that saw him represent Monaco, Juventus and Barcelona, Henry rose to particular prominence with Arsenal. Under the management of a certain Arsene Wenger, Henry transitioned from a winger to an out-and-out striker, and with such a change, found the best form of his career.

Though a Ballon d’Or never found its way to Henry’s trophy cabinet, he did win two Premier League titles and three FA Cups during his time in England. Henry would go on to win seven honours during his three-year tenure as a Barcelona player, whom he joined from Arsenal in 2007.

Thierry Henry Arsenal Stats Appearances 377 Goals 228 Assists 96 Honours Won 2x Premier League

3x FA Cups

2x Community Shield

The Frenchman is an Arsenal legend who helped the club to numerous domestic honours and a Champions League final during his time in north London. Drogba’s opinion of Henry and that he should’ve won a Ballon d’Or are not at all uncommon, though given how Drogba feels about Henry, to see the 47-year-old’s name put forward is anything but surprising.

‘He Was an Example and an Inspiration’

Back in 2015, Drogba was given the Football Writers’ Association Tribute award, and, in his speech after winning the accolade, praised Henry, who himself had won the award four years prior. As per The Metro, Drogba said:

“He (Henry) was the kind of player I always wanted to look like by scoring all the goals and winning all the trophies with Arsenal, Barcelona and France. He was an example and an inspiration to me, so to have my name next to his means a lot to me.”

Now, with both men retired, it is safe to say that both had legendary careers. The two won numerous honours, both with their clubs and countries, and are thought of as absolute icons by their respective fan bases.

(All stats are from Transfermarkt and are correct as of 28/03/2025)