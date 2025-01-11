Didier Drogba might not have had the legacy or the astonishing numbers in front of goal that some of the best strikers in football history have, but his reputation as a big game player and as someone who also performed under the brightest lights ensured he holds a place as one of the most respected forwards to ever play the game.

Throughout his career, particularly with Chelsea, he played alongside and against some of the best footballers on the planet. As a result, he knows a thing or two about quality talent. His opinion holds a lot of weight and the former Ivory Coast international named the players he thought were the best goalkeeper, defender, midfielder and striker in football history.

Interestingly, the four-time Premier League winner only included one of his former Chelsea teammates in his list. Check out the video below where Drogba picked the best players ever while also choosing the current best stars as well.

Best Goalkeeper & Defender

Drogba picked Petr Cech & Franz Beckenbauer

Throughout Drogba's picks, he only selected one of his former Chelsea teammates and that was Petr Cech in goal. The former Blues' star spent over a decade at Stamford Bridge and won four Premier League titles alongside the striker. Cech is regarded as one of the best goalkeepers in the history of the English top flight and currently holds the record for the most cleansheets in the division. He played close to 500 times for Chelsea and also spent several years with Arsenal in England before he called time on his career.

GIVEMESPORT Key Statistic: Petr Cech kept 207 cleansheets in 443 Premier League games

Few goalkeepers have been as dominant in between the sticks as Cech was and it's easy to see why his former teammate recognised him as the greatest shot-stopper in the history of the sport. Moving onto defence, Drogba went a little further back in time and selected Franz Beckenbauer as the best defender ever. The late, great German was a force to be reckoned with at the back.

Related 10 Best Defenders in Football History [Ranked] GIVEMESPORT looks at the best defenders to ever play football including the likes of Franco Baresi, Sergio Ramos and World Cup winner Fabio Cannavaro.

He won the Ballon d'Or award on two separate occasions, more than any other defender in history and lifted four Bundesliga titles with Bayern Munich as well as a World Cup trophy with Germany. Beckenbauer is considered the best defender in football history by many and it's hardly surprising at all to see him picked here by Drogba.

Best Midfielder & Striker

Drogba picked Zinedine Zidane & Ronaldo

Moving on to midfield, Drogba hesitated initially, questioning whether he could get away with calling Diego Maradona a midfielder, before ultimately settling on Zinedine Zidane. The Frenchman was a maverick in the middle of the park and glided around the pitch with a degree of composure and wizardry that wasn't seen too often. Whether it was for his national team, or the likes of Juventus and Real Madrid at club level, Zidane was a difference-maker.

Related The 15 Greatest French Players in Football History [Ranked] France have produced so many icons over the years with Theirry Henry and Zinedine Zidane all making this list of the best French players of all time.

There was no one in the sport that could get the better of him when he was at his best and he even taught Steven Gerrard a lesson during a match between Liverpool and Madrid. His greatness may have translated to his managerial career, with Zidane guiding Los Blancos to three Champions League trophies in a row, but his incredible performances on the pitch are still what he's most remembered for and is what has earned him a spot here as Drogba's all-time greatest midfielder. That's quite a shout too, considering the former Chelsea man spent his career playing alongside the likes of Claude Makalele and Frank Lampard.

The final position Drogba picked was striker. As a legendary marksman himself, this is the area he's most familiar with and is likely the position he is most able to recognise greatness. He picked Brazil legend Ronaldo as the best striker in football history. There was no hesitation either as he picked the former Real Madrid man. Before injuries slowed him down, Ronaldo was a goalscoring machine and had no trouble finding the back of the net for his country or the likes of PSV Eindhoven, Inter Milan, Barcelona and Madrid. He couldn't be stopped and while he's known for having a larger frame nowadays, he is one of the fastest footballers in the history of the beautiful game.

Related 11 Fastest Players in Football History [Ranked] From England's Kyle Walker to the legendary Thierry Henry, here are the fastest footballers of all time.

Ronaldo was the type to have Ballon d'Or winning defenders afraid of playing against him and Drogba is clearly a huge fan of his, naming him the best striker ever.

All statistics courtesy of Transfermarkt and accurate as of 11/01/2025