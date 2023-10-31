Highlights Didier Drogba was praised for his response to audience members booing during Emiliano Martinez's speech at the Ballon d'Or ceremony.

Ballon d’Or host Didier Drogba has been praised for his response after members of the audience booed when footage of Emiliano Martinez’s World Cup final save against France’s Randal Kolo Muani was played during the Argentina goalkeeper’s speech while receiving the 2023 Yashin Trophy.

Martinez won the coveted individual accolade, which gives recognition to outstanding goalkeepers from around the world, thanks to his heroics for Argentina at the 2022 World Cup in Qatar. The Aston Villa star’s save against Kolo Muani is arguably one of the most important in football history. Without that crucial stop, it’s likely that Lionel Messi and his teammates would have lost the final on December 18 last year.

“I’m full of emotion to have won this,” Martinez said upon collecting the award. “Without my teammates at Aston Villa and in the Argentina national team, this wouldn’t have been possible – this moment in my career.”

Drogba's response to audience members booing

As footage of Martinez’s now-legendary save was replayed on the big screen, a number of people inside the Theatre du Chatelet in Paris made their feelings clear by booing. Drogba was also drowned out as he asked the South American goalkeeper: “Was that the save of your life, and do you still have that in your mind every day?”

Martinez responded to the question but a handful of restless audience members were still causing an issue, forcing Drogba to intervene. The Chelsea legend, who is also one of the most famous African footballers of all time, spoke in French and politely but firmly asked those responsible for the noise: “please, please, respect.” Watch the clip in full here:

Notice how the camera briefly focused on France head coach Didier Deschamps and captain Kylian Mbappe, who became only the second footballer in history to score a World Cup final hat-trick but still lost out to Messi’s Argentina, during Martinez’s speech. Watching back that save is presumably difficult and painful viewing for everyone associated with the France national team.

Drogba’s response drew a round of applause from the vast majority of those inside the room, plus further praise from football fans on social media. “Big respect to Drogba for telling the audience to be respectful after all the boos,” wrote one X (formerly known as Twitter) user after the footage was broadcast on the live stream.

Martinez likely to stay at Aston Villa

Martinez has cemented his status as one of the world’s best goalkeepers following last year’s World Cup triumph. The 31-year-old continues to ply his trade with Aston Villa, who are enjoying a good season in the Premier League under Unai Emery, and has a contract with the club until 2027. However, the former Arsenal shot-stopper would have no shortage of potential suitors if he decides he wants a move elsewhere in 2024.

He may opt to stay put at Villa Park, though, because there’s no doubt that his status as Argentina’s number one - and, indeed, national hero - is safely secured. Only Messi himself received more love and adulation from Argentines during and after last December’s showpiece international tournament.

Ballon d'Or 2023: Award winners Award Winner Women's Ballon d'Or Aitana Bonmatí Men's Ballon d'Or Lionel Messi Socrates Trophy Vinícius Júnior Gerd Müller Trophy Erling Haaland Kopa Trophy Jude Bellingham Club of the Year Manchester City Yashin Trophy Emiliano Martínez Women's Club of the Year FC Barcelona

