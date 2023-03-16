Aston Villa could be on the verge of a ‘really great moment’ now that defender Diego Carlos is closing in on a return from injury, journalist Dean Jones has told GIVEMESPORT.

The 29-year-old arrived at Villa Park in the summer transfer window but has been restricted to just two appearances for his current employers after rupturing his Achilles tendon in August.

Aston Villa news – Diego Carlos

Villa snapped up Carlos from Sevilla in a £26 million deal, and he put pen to paper on a four-year contract worth £100,000-per-week.

There was much fanfare around the Brazilian’s arrival in the west Midlands, but he was forced onto the treatment table for around seven months after sustaining his Achilles injury against Everton.

However, Carlos returned to the matchday squad for the first time since that 2-1 victory over the Toffees when Villa took on West Ham United last time out.

The centre-back may have been an unused substitute at the London Stadium, but his presence on the bench will surely have been a big boost for Unai Emery’s charges.

Carlos established an enviable reputation for himself during his time at Sevilla, and the Villa faithful will be hoping he can get back to his previous levels in claret & blue.

What has Jones said about Diego Carlos?

Jones has stated that Carlos was an ‘exciting signing’ for Villa and that the season could end on a ‘happier note’ for the centre-back given his previous struggles.

In an interview with GMS, he said: “Yeah, absolutely. If he can get back to full fitness, this should be a really great moment for Aston Villa.

“He's a great build for Premier League football; it was an exciting signing that hasn't had time to settle. So, let's see if the season can end on a happier note for him.”

How good is Diego Carlos?

Carlos enjoyed great success with Sevilla, helping them claim the Europa League crown in 2019/20 before winning the Olympics with Brazil in 2021.

The 6 foot 1 ace arguably enjoyed his best season on a personal level last term, though, as his underlying numbers indicate.

As per WhoScored, Carlos won 2.4 aerial duels while making 3.5 clearances and one block on average per La Liga game in 2021/22, with none of his former teammates able to better any of his tallies.

If Carlos can rediscover the form that convinced Villa to buy him in the first place, then Emery will surely be delighted.