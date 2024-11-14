Key Takeaways Retirement can be challenging for former footballers due to the loss of routine and competitive edge.

Former football stars often transition to coaching or punditry, but Diego Forlan has taken up a new sport.

The 45-year-old recently debuted in a new sport to the surprise of many.

Retirement is difficult for anyone. All the spare time in the world seems like a blessing, but filling up said time with something rewarding can be tricky. This can be especially the case for footballers. Not having the routine of going to training every morning, or not getting the high of playing in front of thousands every week can be detrimental to them, which is why so many struggle.

As they retire so young (most in their mid-to-late 30s but some much earlier), these stars have to try and turn their hand to something new. For many, it is either coaching or punditry. Others may have built up a strong enough financial portfolio that they can invest in businesses and real estate. However, others can be more rogue than that.

One such example is Diego Forlan. The former Uruguay and Manchester United striker was always a livewire on the pitch - once made abundantly clear when he tried to continue a match while simultaneously trying to put his shirt back on having taken it off when celebrating a goal. However, now 45 years old, Forlan has turned his attention to not just a new career, but also to an entirely new sport.

Forlan Begins Career as Professional Tennis Debut

The former striker made his debut in the Uruguay Open

On Thursday, Forlan swapped his boots for a racket as the former Villarreal and Atletico Madrid star made his tennis debut in the Uruguay Open. The master of the Jabulani teamed up alongside Federico Coria in a losing effort to the Bolivian duo Boris Arias and Federico Zeballos.

The 45-year-old was warmly received in his home country and, while he and Coria were comfortably beaten 6-1, 6-2, the ex-footballer showed some impressive touches and real moments of quality. Speaking after the match, Forlan said he was grateful for all his friends and family for coming to support him in his new adventure, saying beIN Sports:

"I hope they enjoyed it a bit. With Zeballos and Arias, two great doubles players, they at least saw some nice tennis, some plays from Fede, a few from me. There was some good entertainment."

Forlan and his partner were handed a wildcard entry into the tournament, with the Uruguayan working hard on his tennis ever since his retirement. While his talents may come as a shock to those not in the know, it won't be a surprise to his former manager, Sir Alex Ferguson. The legendary Scot was renowned for knowing every last detail about his players and was fully aware of the Uruguayan's ability on the court, as Forlan recounted in an interview with The Telegraph in October 2024:

"On a pre-season tour in Oregon, USA, we played on a Nike tennis court with Van Nistelrooy. It was just a tie-break. Rio Ferdinand, Gary Neville, Paul Scholes were spectating. Even Sir Alex Ferguson came over. Everyone was betting on me and, even though I was better than Ruud, I was under pressure. "t one time or another. But I had more technique, more resources. I said to myself: ‘I have to win’. Sir Alex bet on me. And he won."

Forlan's football career began in his native Uruguay, where he started at the youth level before making his professional debut with Club Atletico Independiente in Argentina. His early promise saw him move to Europe, where he joined Manchester United in 2002. Despite struggling to make an impact initially, Forlan's standout moment at United came during his debut campaign, when he scored a memorable double against Liverpool at Anfield to hand the visitors a 2-1 victory. He would win the Premier League title that season and leave the club having scored 17 goals in 98 games.

In 2004, Forlan moved to Spain, signing with Villarreal, where he truly blossomed. His goal-scoring exploits in La Liga made him one of the league's top forwards, and he was instrumental in helping Villarreal reach the semi-finals of the 2005/06 Champions League.

GIVEMESPORT Key Statistic: Diego Forlan would win the European Golden Shoe twice in the 2005/06 season and the 2008/09 campaign.

In 2007, Forlan made the switch to Atletico Madrid, where his career reached new heights. He won the Pichichi Trophy as La Liga’s top scorer in 2009 and helped Atletico win the UEFA Europa League in 2010, further cementing his place among the elite.

Forlan’s crowning achievement came at the 2010 FIFA World Cup in South Africa, where he led Uruguay to fourth place, scoring five goals and earning the Golden Ball as the tournament’s best player. His goals, including a vital strike against Germany in the third-place play-off, were crucial to Uruguay’s success. He later played for Inter Milan and other clubs before retiring, leaving a legacy as one of Uruguay's greatest footballers.

Diego Forlan's Career by Stats Team Games Goals Assists Atletico Madrid 198 96 31 Villarreal 127 59 4 Uruguay National Team 112 36 13 Manchester United 98 17 9 Independiente 85 35 9 Internacional 55 22 4 Cerezo Osaka 51 19 5 CA Penarol 34 8 13 Inter Milan 20 2 3 Kitchee 14 6 3 Mumbai City FC 12 5 3

All statistics courtesy of Transfermarkt - accurate as of 14/11/2024