Manchester United transfer target Diego Leon has broken his silence on rumours linking him with a move to Old Trafford.

The 17-year-old has emerged as a target for the Red Devils as they look to bolster Ruben Amorim's squad following his appointment as head coach last month, and left-back has been identified as a priority area to strengthen.

After the summer arrivals of Chido Obi-Martin and Sekou Kone, INEOS are targeting young talent with a high ceiling and Leon has been earmarked as someone who would fit perfectly in Amorim's 3-4-3 system.

Rumours of a move broke on Tuesday evening and now reacting to them for the first time, Leon's brother has revealed that he wants to make the move to Manchester.

"'I hope something comes of it', is the first thing my brother said to me when we told him what has been said on social media since yesterday [about Manchester United's interest]."

Currently Amorim's natural left-back options are Luke Shaw and Tyrell Malacia, but both have suffered with serious injury troubles in recent years and aren't considered as reliable to be first-choice going forward.

More recently Diogo Dalot has been deputising on the left, but according to Fabrizio Romano Amorim has made it clear that the left-back position must be strengthened in 2025.

GMS sources have been informed that Fulham's Antonee Robinson and Bournemouth's Milos Kerkez are also targets to strengthen the position, but Leon looks as if he could be the first one through the door.

The 17-year-old sensation would only be able to join the club in the summer due to Premier League rules, when he would have already turned 18, but is likely to play a sporadic first-team role when he initially joins considering his lack of experience.