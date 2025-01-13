Manchester United are closing in on the signing of 17-year-old Cerro Porteno youngster Diego Leon, and he's set to undergo a medical today according to Sky Sports reporter Dharmesh Sheth.

The Red Devils are yet to secure a new signing for Ruben Amorim since he arrived last year, but they appear to be closing in on a new addition. At the age of 17, Leon is already a regular for his side, but it would be a surprise if he arrived at Old Trafford and instantly became a first-team star.

According to Sky Sports reporter Sheth, Leon is set to undergo a medical today ahead of a move to United. The 17-year-old arrived in Manchester on Sunday, and he's set to join the Red Devils in the summer, returning to Cerro Porteno for the remainder of the season...

"Diego Leon will have his Manchester United medical today ahead of finalising a pre-contract agreement for the summer. Leon arrived in Manchester yesterday. Once the deal is finalised, the 17-year-old will return to his current club Cerro Porteno in Paraguay for the rest of the season."

Italian reporter Fabrizio Romano previously reported that United are set to pay in the region of £3m up front, plus around £800k in add-ons to secure the signature of Leon. Although the left-back position is a bit of a problem area for Amorim, Leon is still only 17 and is unlikely to be capable of making an immediate impact.

As a result, the Red Devils are allowing him to stay with Cerro Porteno for the rest of the season, which could be ideal for his development. The youngster is already playing regularly and adapting to senior football, so it wouldn't make sense to take him out of that and likely deploy him in one of United's academy sides.

Luke Shaw and Tyrell Malacia have both struggled with injury issues during their time at Old Trafford, so it makes sense that Amorim's recruitment team are looking to find a long-term solution. United have failed to focus on bringing in young talent from around the world over the last few years, but that could be about to change under INEOS.

Sign up to The GIVEMESPORT Report to get exclusive daily updates from Fabrizio Romano, Ben Jacobs, Dean Jones and Tom Bogert sent straight to your inbox