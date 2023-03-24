An England fan who travelled to Naples for the Euro 2024 qualifier against Italy with an offensive banner had his ticket cancelled by the FA.

Many England fans may have been looking forward to heading down to the sunny coastal city of Naples, where Italy have not played themselves for 10 years.

The Italy national team does not have a consistent home, as per Wembley to England, but rather the team plays at various stadiums across the country, with Milan, Turin, and Rome being the most popular locations.

And with Napoli currently storming their way to their first Serie A title since the 1989/90 season and excelling in the UEFA Champions League, it seemed the perfect time for the Azzurri to revisit Naples and play in the Stadio Diego Armando Maradona.

The name of the stadium of course honours the late club legend of Napoli Diego Maradona, who fired the club to their only two league title victories back in 1986/87 and 1989/90.

Such is Maradona's legacy in Naples, the Argentinian maestro earned the nickname 'God of Naples', being worshipped by local fans.

England fan's disgusting banner about Diego Maradona

However, one England supporter clearly didn't do his homework on how much the Napoli faithful honour the late Diego Maradona. The travelling fan was spotted brandishing a St. George's cross flag with "Diego's In A Box" printed on it ahead of the game.

The image did the rounds on social media and angered many Italian fans online due to the insensitivity of the message, with Maradona having recently passed away in November 2020.

What did the FA say about the banner?

Subsequently, the FA moved quickly to cancel the ticket of the fan, stating: "We strongly condemn the actions of the individual who travelled to Naples with a flag that had a highly offensive message on it. We immediately took steps to have their ticket cancelled before the match."

And response on social media to the fan's ticket being cancelled seems to support the FA's decision, with users commenting: "To be fair, his ticket being cancelled is probably for his own safety," and "We don't claim him."

However, despite the FA's swift actions to ensure this particular fan was not at the game, the fixture was still not devoid of confrontation to say the least.

Crowd trouble before Italy vs England

Footage from before the match shows that tensions were certainly high outside the ground, as England supporters argued with the Italian authorities.

England fans have since told the BBC that they were charged at by the Italian riot police and struck with batons as they tried to enter the ground.

One fan was seen in footage helpless on the floor following being hit with a shield and baton, while another fan claimed that he was "scared for my safety" during the ordeal.

As for the game, England secured their first victory over Italy in over 10 years, with Spurs striker Harry Kane also becoming the nation's all-time leading goalscorer in the 2-1 win.