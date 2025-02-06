Diego Maradona is one of the greatest footballers of all time and his legacy has lived on long after his time on the football pitch came to an end. He was a maverick and his ability with the ball at his feet was unlike anything anyone had ever seen before. He was an icon for the likes of Napoli and Argentina and achieved some incredible things throughout his career.

As such, his opinion on the game held a lot of weight and if he spoke about football, it was worth listening. He once revealed that he thought Alfredo Di Stefano was the greatest footballer of all time. The former Real Madrid man is the only star to ever win the super Ballon d'Or award, so it's easy to see why Maradona rated him so highly.

Focusing on the period during his own career, though, Maradona also named his favourite English player of his generation and it was former Manchester United icon, Bryan Robson.

Maradona Named Robson His Favourite

They crossed paths on the pitch

Maradona once revealed that Manchester United were his favourite English football team and one of their players, Robson, was his favourite English player too. Speaking to FourFourTwo back in 2019, he shared his experience playing against the Red Devils at Old Trafford and sang Robson's praises. Via quotes shared by SportBible, he said:

"I played at Old Trafford. What noise, like La Bombonera. I use that game as an example to my players. And I remember that game in Manchester. Bryan Robson – he was my favourite English player of that generation – played that night. "But I should have won a penalty in that game! Bryan Robson and Graeme Souness were the best British midfielders. Great players."

Having joined United in 1981, Robson spent 13 years with the club and became one of the key figures during Sir Alex Ferguson's early seasons with the club. He was crucial to the side's transformation into one of the best teams in the country and helped them win two Premier League titles and three FA Cup among several other pieces of silverware.

He ultimately played 446 games for the Red Devils before moving to Middlesbrough in 1994. His stint at Old Trafford left a lasting impact on many, though, including Maradona and one of his former teammates in Denis Irwin. The left-back, considered one of the best full-backs in Premier League history, named Robson as one of the best footballers he had ever played with. That is incredibly high praise from two of the most talented footballers of all time. Not bad at all.

