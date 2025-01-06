There've been very few footballers capable of making an entire stadium stand up in awe and appreciation quite like Diego Maradona. The Argentine superstar was blessed with incredible technical ability, and the way he was at one with the ball at his feet would make even the harshest of critics stand up and applaud.

During his career, Maradona was fortunate enough to call some of the greatest arenas in the sport his home, most notably Camp Nou during his two-year spell in Catalunya. However, for all the venues he got to step foot in, the great man himself once revealed that it was a famous English stadium that stood out above all else.

Maradona Named Wembley Stadium As His Favourite to Play At

The forward played on the hallowed turf of the old stadium prior to it being demolished

Speaking to FIFA's YouTube channel back in 2017, Maradona was asked a whole host of questions, including who his favourite teammate was and the best match of his career. When asked what was the best stadium he had played in, the former Napoli star showed no hesitation before settling on the old Wembley Stadium as his number one choice, simply saying:

"Wembley."

Maradona only ever played one game at Wembley during his professional career, that coming in a friendly against England in 1980 when he was still a teenager. La Albiceleste would be the losing side on that day, with a brace from David Johnson and a third from then reigning Ballon d'Or holder Kevin Keegan enough to give the Three Lions the victory. However, after the game, it was neither Johnson nor Keegan that was the main talking point. It was a moment of magic from Maradona that made everyone stand up and take notice.

GIVEMESPORT Key Statistic: Maradona only ever made two appearances against English clubs during his career, both coming against Manchester United.

The incident in question saw Maradona pick the ball up with his back to goal from about thirty yards out. In one turn, he would take two England defenders out of the occasion before weaving past another couple to go one-on-one with Ray Clemence, who did enough to force the youngster to poke his effort wide.

If that sounds familiar, it's because it happened to be the precursor to arguably the greatest goal ever scored in a World Cup, when Maradona ripped apart the English outfield before dribbling past Peter Shilton and applying the finish during the 1986 tournament.

While that game was marred by the infamous 'Hand of God' goal that Maradona also scored that day, the incredible skill on display at that moment epitomised his genius that very few could come near to.

All statistics courtesy of Transfermarkt - accurate as of 05/01/2024