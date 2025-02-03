In terms of true football legends, very few players rank higher than Diego Maradona. He is always in the mix when discussing the all-time greats.

The Argentine lit up the 1986 World Cup, while also enjoying success at club level with Barcelona and Napoli that decade. With his blend of dribbling, goalscoring and creativity – not to mention his natural ability to entertain (for better or for worse) – he was a sport-defining athlete.

In England, he is perhaps best remembered for his infamous Hand of God moment. That said, for as much as some still hold a grudge, many will perhaps feel more disappointed that he never played club football in the United Kingdom. One can only imagine what might have been.

Diego Maradona Stopped Supporting Man United

Later preferred Manchester City

Close

Interestingly enough, in 2019, he was asked by FourFourTwo what Premier League club he liked the most. He said Manchester United used to be his team – suggesting he may well have wanted to join them during his playing career.

However, he then revealed that he had begun to favour rivals Manchester City. He explained why, saying :

“Manchester United used to be my favourite English team for so long. So many great players and a great team under Alex Ferguson. But now I have to say Man City. I know you shouldn’t change like that but it’s because of Kun [Aguero]. We speak a lot and he plays in a very good team."

He went on to praise manager Pep Guardiola, and explain why the English style of play sometimes left him 'frustrated', adding: "You see the thing with Pep, his team are athletic but they still use the ball smartly. Football should be all about the ball. I sometimes get frustrated when watching English football. I like it but it can be too athletic – too much power and too little beauty.”

Related Diego Maradona Named Two Best Players He Ever Swapped Shirts With Maradona was a star in Italy, which is where he was able to swap shirts with two AC Milan icons.

It turns out, Maradona could have actually played football in England early on in his career. In 1979, a former coach blocked moves to Sheffield United and Arsenal due to his young age. The Argentine explained:

“Sheffield and Arsenal. Both. But [Cesar] ‘El Flaco’ Menotti wouldn’t let me. He said I was too young. He was my coach for Argentina’s youth team and we won the World Youth Championship in 1979. He said I should stay with Argentinos Juniors, so I did.”

It would have been fascinating to see how the football legend would have developed had he come to the United Kingdom. Instead, he would spend time with Boca Juniors before heading to Europe and joining Barcelona in 1982.