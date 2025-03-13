Diego Maradona is one of the greatest football players of all time. He won nine trophies domestically for Boca Juniors, Barcelona and Napoli and also enjoyed success internationally for Argentina. He captained his country to World Cup glory in 1986, beating West Germany in the final. Maradona's performances throughout this tournament remain some of the best seen at the World Cup.

The former midfielder had humble beginnings, making his professional debut for Argentinos Juniors in 1976 before signing for Boca Juniors in 1981. In Maradona's 2004 autobiography El Diego, he revealed his footballing idol growing up - an Argentinian attacking midfielder, who spent his entire career at Independiente and was part of the 1986 World Cup-winning squad.

He spent 20 years at Independiente between 1971 and 1971

Independiente were the dominant club in South America in the early 1970s - winning four Copa Libertadores titles in a row. They remain the only team to achieve this feat. After making his debut as an 18-year-old, Ricardo Bochini established himself as one of the club's key players, even scoring the winner in the 1973 Intercontinental Cup final against Juventus, who had won the European Cup in the previous season.

Bochini spent his entire career with the club and his impressive performances for Independiente as a youngster meant he was Maradona's footballing idol growing up. In the semi-final of the 1986 World Cup, Bochini came on for the final six minutes as Argentina held on for a 2-0 win against Belgium. In his 2004 autobiography, Maradona recalled playing alongside his idol. He said:

“When he came on against Belgium in the World Cup, the first thing I did was look for him and pass him the ball.” “I remember I said: it was like playing a one-two with God.”

