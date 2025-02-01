It tends to be a common theme that a lot of people consider Cristiano Ronaldo, Lionel Messi, and Pele to be the most prominent names in the hat for being the greatest player to have ever played the game, but always in different orders. Another name regularly brought up in conversations about football's GOAT (Greatest of all Time) is Diego Maradona, but the Argentinean himself always felt there was one less-mentioned legend that was better than the lot.

The former Barcelona and Napoli legend, who sadly passed away in 2020, never thought he was the best-ever, despite not being known for a lack of enjoyment of his own abilities. He was asked back in 2019, when he was a coach at Gimnasia, who was the greatest player of all time. True to his reputation, his answer caused a bit of a shock.

Maradona Named Alfredo Di Stefano As Greatest Player of all Time

The former Real Madrid icon is the only player to have won a Super Ballon d'Or

“I think the best was Di Stefano,” Maradona told TyC Sports' Libero (per Goal) back in 2019. “He was superior to everyone – even me.

“Pele didn't want to recognise Di Stefano's talents. Pele's friends invented a trophy especially for him for being a living legend of football. I even beat Pele in Rio for being the best in history!”

South America football journalist Tim Vickery also once rated Alfredo Di Stefano above Pele and Diego Maradona as the most influential footballer of all time. And given the fact he's the only player to have a Super Ballon d'Or (given to the best player over the last three decades), after having scored 418 goals in just 510 appearances for Real Madrid, it's not an awful shout.

Di Stefano, who also scored 49 goals in 58 European Cup appearances, was part of the team that achieved the unrepeatable feat of winning five consecutive European Cups with Los Blancos between 1956 and 1960. But what brings his big-game status into sharp focus is the fact he scored in each final.

Certainly, the Buenos Aires-born forward's time at the pinnacle of football came at a vastly different time to his successors, but there's no denying the River Plate youth graduate is deserving of every praise Maradona gave him. In a career that spanned from 1945 to 1966, he won 13 league titles, five European Cups, and three Ballons d'Or in total.

Statistics courtesy of Transfermarkt (correct as of 01/02/2025).